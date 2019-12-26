Memorial services for Margie Alvarado, 53, were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Comanche Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at the funeral home.

She passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Abilene.

She was born on Jan. 21, 1966, in Snyder to Francisco Alvarado and Rafaela (Estrada).

Survivors include her two daughters, Samantha Frausto of Comanche and Belinda Dudley and husband Brandon of Comanche; two sons, Frank Adam Frausto of Comanche and Leland Chico Harris and wife Briana of Comanche; three sisters, Christy Suniga and husband J.R. of Sidney, Brenda Alvarado of Comanche, MaryAnn Alvarado and husband Dave Dickinson of Granbury; two brothers, Francisco Alvarado Jr. of Comanche and Willie Alvarado of Marble Falls; and seven grandchildren, Nathanel, Keeley, Bailey, Emma, Cooper, Khalil, and Everly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rafaela (Estrada) Alvarado.