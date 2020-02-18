Allene Jay Whitehead, 94, of Van Alstyne passed away Feb. 15, 2020. Allene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She lived her whole life in Van Alstyne. Allene was the daughter of Victor Jay and Lira England Jay, and was the fifth out of seven children. She graduated from Van Alstyne High School in 1942 and married her high school sweetheart, AV Whitehead, on July 11, 1942. They were married for a loving 75 years before AV Whitehead’s death in 2018. Allene’s memory is carried on by her sister Barbara Holder; her four children, Brenda Hale and spouse, Jody, Gary Whiteheadand and spouse, Colleen, Kent Whitehead and spouse, Marilyn, and Suzanne Exley and spouse, Jim. Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren Gina Dimion, Angela Koop, Tim Hale, Sharon Giesbrecht, April Giesbrecht, Rachel Smith, Arin Whitehead, Emma Whitehead, KendraMullins, and Jay Whitehead. She has 28 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

Allene’s faith was central to her life. She was a member of the First Christian Church for 77 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, church board member, choir member and in Christian Women’s Fellowship. Allene was committed to her Upper Room daily devotional. She was involved in the Van Alstyne community through Eastern Star, Book Club and frequently hosted social events at her home for friends and neighbors, and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, collecting antiques, bottling and selling honey, and hosting family dinners.

The family will be at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne Feb. 19 for visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church of Van Alstyne, PO Box 626 Van Alstyne TX 75495, or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstynel; 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.