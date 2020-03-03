A Mass of Christian Burial of Ernest Nunez, 85, of Fort Worth and formerly of Coleman, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coleman. Burial will follow at the Coleman City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Stevens Funeral Home.

He passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 2, 1934 in Coleman to Gilbert Nunez and Elvira Ramirez Nunez. Het married Mary Lou Rosalez in Coleman.

Survivors include his daughters, Lois Smith of Fort Worth, Cecilia Nunez of Fort Worth, Sylvia Hoskins of Fort Worth, Jackie Humphries and husband Troy of Fort Worth, Martha Cupp of Fort Worth, Rebecca Cupp of Fort Worth, Mary Moore of Atlanta, Texas, Billie Jean Nunez of Fort Worth; two sisters, Paula Stepp and husband Maynard of Texarkana, Carolyn Valdez and husband Tony of Lewisville; his brothers, Joe Nunez of Coleman, Julio Nunez and wife Mary of Linden, George Nunez of Atlanta, Texas; 23 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Elvira Nunez; his wife, Mary Lou Nunez; one son, Henry “Ricky” Nunez; two grandchildren, John McGregory, Adrian Eagle; sisters, Stella Mendoza, Jovita Mata, Juanita Deanda, Alene Gonzalez; and one brother, Mike Nunez.