Gary Larkin Elliott, 70, of Brownwood passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.

Gary was born Oct. 9, 1949 in Brownwood to Kenneth Larkin and Velma Lucille Elliott. He attended school in Brownwood where he married his sweetheart, Terry Robbins. They began a life together that blessed them with two children. Gary worked as a pumper in the oilfield. He loved his time in the oilfield and really enjoyed his work. Gary was really good at playing pool, enjoyed spending time fishing, loved to barbeque and had the best brisket recipe, better than any restaurant. He enjoyed spending time with animals, he was a very soft hearted man. Terry and Gary just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. His family was the center of his world.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Terry Elliott of Early; daughter, Teri Dawn and husband Richard Hodgson of Kerrville; son, Michael and wife Alice Elliott of Midland; brothers, Kenny and wife Virginia Elliott of Brownwood, Greg and wife Mary Elliott of Hughes Springs, Tony and wife Kathy Elliott of Brownwood; sister, Tana and husband Chris Roark of Little Rock, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences, tributes & memorials can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.