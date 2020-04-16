Bryan Hatten, 72, of Bangs, passed away on April 9, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1947, to Bryan and Carol (Davis) Hatten in Hannibal, Missouri. He graduated from high school in College Station and went on to college at Texas A&M University. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He had lived in Bangs for the past several years where he also worked at Allsups. Bryan was a coin collector, an avid reader, and a member of the First Baptist Church in Bangs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sharon (Hatten) Garrison.

Survivors include daughter Carolyn Harding and husband Eddie, a son, William Hatten and his grandson Riley Harding, who were the light of his life.

Services are under the direction of Heartland Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be shared with the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.