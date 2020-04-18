Robert Frank Bleth, 72, of Brownwood, passed away April 13,2020.

Bob, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Glen Ulin, North Dakota on Jan. 7, 1948. He graduated from Glen Ullin High School in 1966 and joined the United States Army in 1967.

Upon returning from Vietnam in 1970, he met and married Yvonne Slaughter. In 1984 he moved his family to Texas where he made a career as an auto parts sales manager.

He was a long time resident of Brownwood. Bob was a member at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church where he shared the love of Jesus through Celebrate Recovery and Sunday school. Bob loved his family and friends, and was always willing to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his children, Raymond, Richard, Rebecca Lorance, and Rachel Rowell; grandchildren, Sarah, Madison, Allison, Jaci, Travis, Benjamin, and Aiden; brother, David; and sisterss Peggy Herz, Patricia Gartner, Roberta Herz, and Betty Belverstone.

A memorial service will be held at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and cards, please make donations to the Veterans Affairs.