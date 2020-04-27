Hazel V Hawkins, known as Nanny to those who loved her, passed from this life at the age of 85. She was a long-time resident of Brownwood but an honorary Zephyr Bulldog. She left us for complete healing on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Hazel was born on July 11, 1934, to Cecil V Moseley and Amazon Elizabeth (Windham) Moseley in Roswell, New Mexico; she was one of nine children. She married Kenneth Ray Hawkins, the love of her life, on July 19, 1963. Together they raised five children and one grandson.

She loved to bowl, garden, dance, and raise all kinds of orphaned animals. She enjoyed playing cards with family and "games of chance" ensuring she always won. She was a jokester to the very end. Her favorite pastime was watching her kids, grandkids, and just about any kid play just about any sport.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Yvonne Cleveland and husband Randy; Dennis Stearns and wife Donna, Shana King and husband Kenny; 13 grandchildren: Scotty, Michael, Angie, Missy, Mitchell, Harley, Cory, Jacob, Maddi, Kerstein, K.J., Kaiden, and Kason; 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ora Gravell. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends and caretakes.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Hawkins; 2 daughters, Elizabeth Ashley and Leonda Allgood; one great-great-granddaughter, Natalee; and 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Brownwood Nursing and Rehab for taking special care of our "Nannygirl".

Hazel will be laid to rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Zephyr Cemetery with a private family graveside service with Dominic Allgood officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family are encouraged at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.