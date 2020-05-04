David Sam "Heavy D" Randle of Brownwood passed away suddenly on April 26, 2020. He went home to be with the Lord. A viewing will be held in his honor Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Brownwood Funeral Home Chapel.

David "Heavy D" Randle was born to Nokie Randle and Marion Cole, On July 30, 1962. He attended Brownwood ISD for his schooling. He was a hard dependable worker and worked at several places including Smittys Bar-B-Que for a few years and was involved in the community.

He was preceded in death by his Aunt Carylon Galloway, his cousin Pam Thomas, his aunt Susie Randle and his cousin Edwin "Pee Wee" Randle.

David " Heavy D" Randle is survived by his mother Nokie Randle of Brownwood, his father Marion Cole of Bryan , son Lekurt Kwane Fisher of Brownwood, Margaret Fisher, his beloved brother Douglas Randle of Fort Worth, his sister Denise Randle-Tilmon and husband Cedric of Austin his loving baby sister Katina Randle- Strong and husband Ray-Ray of Dallas, and wife Roberta Randle of Page, Az., numerous aunts, his uncle, nieces, cousins and extended family across the country and his loving family friend, Renee McArthur of Brownwood.

The family of David "Heavy D" Randle wants to extend our sincere thanks to Brownwood Funeral Home and the Kirk family. Thank you for all the continued prayers and well wishes. He will be missed. Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.