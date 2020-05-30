Jean Hensley, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Ballinger, Texas.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1940, to Earnest Eugene and Daisy Estelle (Kellogg) Smith in Coryell County, Texas.

She married Charles E. Hensley on Aug. 22, 1959, in Amherst, Texas.

Jean was a founding member of the Mid-West Texas Artist’s Guild and served as its only president until her death. She was a very accomplished artist and was a member of several of the surrounding area art clubs. She entered many art shows and won many awards.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Daisy Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Hensley of Ballinger; her daughter, Paula Jean Hensley of San Angelo; her sister, Delores Adams of Brownwood, Texas; and brothers Raby Carl Smith of Dayton, Texas, and Charles Elmo Smith of Amherst, Texas.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 11, 2020, at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger, Texas. She passed away on April 9, 2020, at her home in Ballinger, Texas and was buried on April 16, 2020, at a family cemetery near Gatesville, Texas.