Louis Butler, Jr.

Waxahachie, TX

Funeral services for Mr. Louis Butler, Jr., age 75, will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Springhill, LA, with Rev. Richard Britt officiating. Interment will follow in Western Cemetery, Emerson, AR under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mr. Butler was born on January 24, 1945 to Louis and Neoma Whitley Butler in Shreveport, LA and passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Waxahachie, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Louis grew up and attended school in Emerson, AR where he developed a passion for basketball and history. Following high school, Louis attended Southern State College, now Southern Arkansas University, where he played basketball and majored in Political Science. After completing college, Louis had a long successful career coaching basketball and teaching history and government. After coaching for one year in Sibley, LA, Louis left coaching and joined the Marine Corps. for a two year hitch, eleven months of which were spent in Vietnam. While serving, he received a Meritorious Honor Award. Later, Louis joined the AR National Guard for eight years, serving as a Nuclear-Biological Chemical NCO. "While in Vietnam, coaching began to look better and better to me", Louis said with a smile. He resumed his career in coaching at Bradley, AR and also coached at Village and Prescott, AR.

Following coaching in LA and AR, he moved to Waxahachie, TX where he coached boy's basketball at Avalon, Colleyville and one year in Waxahachie, TX. Louis also coached two years in Orange, VA. He retired from education in 2004. In addition to coaching and teaching, Louis worked as a seasonal historian and tour guide with the National Park Service for 30 summers at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. For several summers, he hosted the Honor Flight for Veterans and each week coordinated the Marine Sunset Parades at Iwo Jima, the Marine War Memorial, also in Arlington, VA.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Glynis Rachel Jones Butler of Waxahachie, TX; one son, Jordan Butler and wife, Lacey of Benton, LA; two sisters, Jean Taylor of Haynesville, LA and Carol Smith of Springhill, LA; two granddaughters, McKinzee Noel Hillman and Rose-Eva Marie Butler, both of Benton, LA; four nieces, Cheryl Taylor of Haynesville, LA, Sherry Misenheimer of Benton, LA; Jennifer Anderson of Heflin, LA; Heather Duke of Walker's Creek, AR; two nephews, Louis Paul Butler of Texarkana, TX, Devin Smith of Springhill, LA; eleven great-nieces, three great-nephews, and several cousins.

Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Neoma Butler; one brother, Jerry Butler and one nephew, Neal Taylor.

Pallbearers will be Devin Smith, Rodney Hodges, Alan Misenheimer, David Jones, Brandon Misenheimer, and Hayden Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Max Knight, Danny Maness, Louis Paul Butler, Bill Askew, Grady Beal, Benny Ray Harris, and James Watkins.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.

