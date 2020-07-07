Bobbie Joyce Center Lay entered into eternal life on July 3, 2020 at 3:30 pm. Bobbie was one of seven children born to David Wiley Center ("Shorty") and Beulah Mae Hawkins Center on Aug. 8, 1936, in Myra, Texas. Bobbie was raised in Sherman, Texas and attended Sherman High School.

In early November 1952, she met the love of her life, Vestal Ray Lay, at a small café on Houston Street. Only dating two weeks, they were married on Nov. 29, 1952 at the Van Alstyne Church of God and celebrated 64 years before his passing in 2017. Together they raised three children, Pam, Sherry and Jerry. In 1966, she began a career at Texas Instruments in Dallas, transferring to Sherman in 1967 and retired in 1991. Bobbie was a member of the Melissa Church of God.

Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived her life loving and serving God first and then family. Family meant the world to her. Daily phone calls were always made to her sister Wanda and sister-in-law Yvonne just to make sure they were ok. Sometime conversations were short, some of them lengthy. She was very talented in creating beautiful service date and retirement parties while working at Texas Instruments.

Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Pamela Cameron of Sherman, Sherry Reed and husband Darrell of Sherman; granddaughters Amberly Jones and husband Jeremy of Sherman, Kelsey Cameron and fiancée Avery Grice of Shreveport, Louisiana; grandsons David Reed and wife Jennifer of Denison, James Reed of Sherman; great-granddaughters Riley Marshall and Taylor Jones of Sherman; great-grandsons Peyton and Preston Reed of Denison and Cash Jones of Sherman; sister Wanda McCraw of Denison; sister-in-law Yvonne Center of Sherman; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shorty and Beulah Center, husband Vestal Lay; son Jerry Lay; son-in-law Robert Cameron; sisters Inez McLain, Lola McVey, Kathleen Ramsey; brothers David Center and Billy Center.

Services will be held July 11, 10 a.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne. with Reverends Danny Wood and Bob Hash officiating. Interment will be at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Milton Brown, Gary Center, Ricky Day, Bobby McCraw, Kenny McCraw and Steve McCraw. A come and go visitation will be on July 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory.