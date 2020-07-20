Rowdy Roy Escobar, 24, of Coleman died Sunday, July 19, 2020. The family will host a visitation 6 p.m. to to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel in Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Rough Creek Cemetery in Novice.

He was born Nov. 10, 1995 in Abilene. He grew up in Coleman and graduated from Panther Creek High School. He excelled in football and track and field. He was a welder, fencer, and a fracker for TechnipFMC.

Survivors include his parents, Sherman and Sandy McWhirter of Coleman; his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Makenzie Guardiola of Abilene; his daughter, Talia Kehlani Escobar of Abilene; his siblings, Daniella Allcorn of Coleman, Measha Leal of Dublin, Tye McWhirter of Brownwood, Chris Ramos of Coleman and Angelica Ramos of Abilene; and his grandparents, James and Jimmie Posey of Coleman.

Memorials are suggested to the Panther Creek CISD football program, 129 Private Road 3421, Valera, Texas 76884.

