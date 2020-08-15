Norma Jean Reese, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Gustine, Texas.

She was born on May 26, 1937, in Gustine to Hardy S. and Vivian Pauline (Purcell) Harris. On May 29, 1954, she was united in marriage to Charles Albert Reese in Gustine. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother. For most of her working life, Jean was the School Secretary for Gustine I.S.D. She wasa devout member of the Gustine Church of Christ. Jean was a proud Texan and was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

She is survived by her daughters, Charla Bean and husband Owen of Blanket, and Rita Thompson and husband Toby of Brownwood; grandchildren, Dan Davis, Josh Dowell and wife Courtney, and Jacie Reyes and husband Poncho; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Gayle Harris and wife Sandi; sister, Barbara Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy and Pauline Harris, and grandson, Jared Dowell.

Friends may come by Comanche Funeral Home to pay their respects from 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16.

Graveside service will be a 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Comanche County, with Neil Carroll officiating. Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Foster’s Home For Children, P.O. Box 978, Stephenville, Texas 76401; or Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, Texas 76832.