Linda DeAnn Mitchell of Brownwood, TX, age 73, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Temple, TX. Happy birthday Momma, we love you!

Linda was born in Velasco, TX. to Orville Lyle Phillips and Alta Mae Quentana Kennedy Phillips on Wednesday, September 24, 1947 @ 12:35am. At the age of nine months old Linda’s birth father, Orville Phillips, tragically passed away and her mother later married J.M. "Red" Myers of Kermit, TX. who raised Linda as his daughter. Linda was a graduate of the Class of 1966 at Kermit High School in Kermit, TX. Linda married Leonard Paul Kenyon on October 15, 1965 in Kermit, Texas and together they were blessed with two sons, Bryan and Lyle. Linda was a lifelong Cosmetologist and owned Heads First Hair Salon in Kermit, TX. Later in life she married Robert Marion Mitchell III on September 24, 1978 in Sanger, TX. She loved Texas bluebonnets and was one of Willie Nelson’s biggest fans, following him all around the country.

Linda is survived by her beloved dog Taffy Toes Mitchell of Brownwood, TX, her two sons, Bryan Myers Kenyon and wife Camilla of May, TX.; Lyle Phillips Kenyon and wife Stephine of Princeton, MN, sister, Beverly "Bugg" Jean Myers Crabtree of Kermit, TX.; brother, John Arthur Myers of Kermit, TX.; brother-in-law Bill Mitchell of McKenzie, TN; grandchildren, Kevin Cobos Kenyon and wife Madeleine of Odessa, TX., Kross Tye Kenyon of May, TX. and Steven Kenyon of Hico, TX.; 2 great-grandchildren, Kinsley Rhea Kenyon and Kyndall Helen Kenyon of Odessa, TX and many more precious nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 18 years; Robert Marion Mitchell III, her beloved dogs Adolph Schlitz Mitchell and Louie Kablooy Mitchell, her birth father Orville Lyle Phillips, her mother Alta Mae Quentana Myers, her "daddy" J.M. "Red" Myers and her sister Paula Marie Myers Montgomery.

Linda had requested no services or memorials to be held. In Lieu of flowers or memorials Linda and family have requested that donations be made to "Kermit High School Class of 66’ Linda Myers Scholarship Fund". A scholarship will be created by her classmates and awarded, in her name, to a future KHS graduate that desires to pursue a degree in, the profession she loved, Cosmetology. Donations can be mailed to KHS Class of 66’ Alumni Member, Ronnie Walker, PO Box 9, Canton, Texas 75103 or donations can be sent electronically to Bryan Myers Kenyon via PayPal @ bkenyon69@yahoo.com or via Venmo @ Bryan-Kenyon-12.

