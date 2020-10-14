Obituaries

Howard Sherrel Curtis, 80, retired letter carrier, loving husband and father, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 10, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Midlothian Funeral Home with Minister and friend Brady Cook officiating. Burial will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Son of Howard Lee Curtis and Opal Duffer Curtis, he was born at home May 19, 1940, in Greenville, Texas. He married Sandra Joyce Grant on Nov. 25, 1965, in Midlothian, Texas.

Mr. Curtis worked for Pollock Paper Company (later St. Regis) for over 20 years before starting his second career as a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier for another 20 years.

Mr. Curtis was a faithful Christian, who worshipped with the saints wherever he lived, including Kiestview Church of Christ in Oak Cliff, Whispering Hills Church of Christ in Duncanville, Hillside Church of Christ in Greenville, and Westside Church of Christ in Irving.

Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years of Midlothian; a daughter, Sheri Curtis of Bedford, Texas; a son, James Curtis of De Soto, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his brother, Dennis Joe Curtis.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.