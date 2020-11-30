Obituary: June Harris Smith

On November 26, 2020, June Harris Smith passed away in Midlothian, Texas. June was born in Navarro County (Streetman), Texas, to Jonathan Cooper Harris and NeOma Craig Harris. She was a loving sister to James Cooper Harris, a marine who died in Hilo Hawaii, and Ginger Harris Mayo (husband Wayne), who lives in Richardson, Texas.

June attended Streetman High School, North Texas State College and graduated from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. After graduation, she taught school for two years in Maypearl, Texas, before moving on to become the City of Midlothian City Secretary for twenty-four years.

June was married in September 1946 to Theodore Ellis Smith. They were married for 60 years and were blessed with three children Sandra Smith Briggs, Michael Ellis Smith and Constance Smith McGuire.

She is preceded in death by her husband, two of her children, Sandra and Michael, and her granddaughter Shannon McGuire.

June was a wonderful grandmother to seven adoring grandchildren Tiffany Briggs Guest (husband Corbett), Stacy Briggs Jones (husband Daren), Michael Smith (wife Dana), Elizabeth Smith Kuo (husband Shin Pei), Stephen McGuire (wife Carly), Conor McGuire. She also had twelve great grandchildren Elijah Guest, Fenimore Guest, Taylor Jones, Whitley Jones, Stephanie Smith, Abigale Smith, Caroline Smith, Oliver Kuo, Isobell June Kuo, Riley McGuire, Harris McGuire and Ian McGuire.

She is also survived by her niece Jo Frances Harris Hinshaw and her son Kevin Hinshaw, her sonin-law, Larry Briggs and daughter-in-law, Patricia Smith Freeman.

June was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Streetman, Texas, her entire life. She was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 118 in Corsicana, Texas, and a member of the Jonathan Hardin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Mexia, Texas.

A graveside service was held to honor June on November 29, 2020, at Cade Cemetery in Streetman, Texas.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Cade Cemetery 826 FM 246, Wortham, Texas 76693 or (903) 599 - 2322.

