Gregory Weston Mills

Gregory Weston Mills, 36, from Midlothian, Texas, left us on Dec. 15, 2020.

Greg graduated from Midlothian High School in 2002. He married his high school sweetheart Jennifer Merrell in 2005, and they have two beautiful children, Natalie (13) and Weston (12). He was an incredible and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin.

Greg worked for Cotton Patch Cafe for over 15 years. He took great pride in giving back to his community and loved supporting Waxahachie ISD.

Greg is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Natalie; son, Weston; mother, Karen and step-father, David Watson; father, Don Mills; brothers, Michael, Nick and Justin Mills; grandparents, Bonnie and Bill Turner; and a huge family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Celebration of life services are being planed for February.

Published on December 21, 2020