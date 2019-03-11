Counselors should

get a pay raise, too

I am disappointed in the Texas Senate's decision to exclude certified school counselors from the $5,000 teacher pay raise they passed on Monday.

School counselors are required to teach for two years, just like the librarians who were added in an amendment. Counselors also must earn a master's degree and pass an additional certification exam beyond their teaching subject exam.

I taught for three years while attending graduate school at Texas State University and I work three weeks beyond teacher contracts. Teachers, counselors and librarians all have a role in instruction and have traditionally been included together for raises. I value my role supporting student needs whether they be academic challenges, helping build resiliency and coping skills, or responding to a student in crisis with suicidal ideation.

I respectfully ask the Texas House to value the critical role of school counselors and include us in this pay raise. Please do the right thing.

Carrie Proctor, Round Rock

Confederate figures don't

deserve public honors

Monuments, statues, portraits, plaques and the like in public places are a way of showing honor and paying respect to persons and groups of persons.

Those who were a part of the Confederacy need to be remembered in history books, classes and museums, because they are an indelible part of the history of these United States.

They are not, however, worthy of being honored in public places in the aforementioned manner. Because they were traitors to the United States of America, regardless of their justification for rebellion.

Remember them, yes. Respect them for commitment to their cause, yes. But traitors to our country do not deserve and should not receive public honor in public places.

The Rev. Robert J. Karli, Austin

For the answers,

just look at the left

In reply to the seemingly endless letters to the editor asking why the "crazies" still support President Trump, you only have to look at the lunacy of the left to see why people stand their ground. Right now, it’s the lesser of the evils to them.

Watch the news at night and see how liberal candidates are socialists now. The insanity of how people think if the government should take from the rich that somehow that money will be sent to them is just one instance. The list of "you should give me" goes on and on. And you wonder why?

Mike Hanlon, Austin

Roy can't shun role

of providing oversight

Rep. Chip Roy’s questioning during Michael Cohen’s testimonywas inexcusable.

Roy argued that he, himself, had more important things to do than question Cohen.

Mr. Roy, part of your job is to provide oversight on the executive branch of government, as defined in the United States Constitution, which you swore to uphold.

Roy’s participation in the hearing was probably the most important task he will do in that office. If he doesn’t want to do it, if he just wants to ignore his Constitutional responsibilities, then he should resign his position and let others defend our constitution. Surely there are many people in his district, my district, who recognize the significance of that committee’s hearings for our country.

Mr. Roy, do the job you were elected to do and do it with honor and respect. Two character traits that were missing in your questioning.

Britt Bousman, San Marcos

Support proposals to

replace gerrymandering

In high school civics we learned that citizens in a democracy have certain duties, among them: to be law abiding, to serve on juries, to pay taxes for services that are difficult for us to do individually, and to vote.

Regarding the latter, voting presupposes free and fair elections, yet even here in the greatest democracy in the world, elections are often not what they should be.

Particularly troubling is gerrymandering, whereby voters have the illusion that they are doing the choosing; when in reality, politicians (at one time or another from both parties) have manipulated district boundaries to choose their voters.

We all have a vested interest in honest elections, so please urge your state representative to support committee hearings on House joint resolutions 25 and 59, both of which propose to replace gerrymandering with an independent bipartisan redistricting commission.

Stephen Shackelford, Austin

Use energy exchange

like the stock exchange

I installed a 13►◄kilowatt solar roof in 2017, selling extra power back to the Pedernales Electric Cooperative►◄.

I drive a 2017 Chevy Bolt EV. I'm a proud supporter of the Sierra Club, who contributed to many ideas behind the Green New Deal.

Recently I jointly conducted a neighborhood climate resolution meeting. One of the resolutions is to push the Austin Independent School District to have community solar power plants on their campuses. With sufficient size (think parking lots, lawns, open spaces), AISD can tap into the energy selling revenue to reduce the current deficit, and raise teachers' salaries.►◄

The current centralized distribution model needs to be modernized into a distributed generation model, where every home/business/school/organization with solar/wind generation can legally sell their excessive power on the energy market.

The current grid operators can enable the power exchange like the stock exchange. Once the law is there, large parking lots can be power plants, providing key elements to the Green New Deal.

Ling Zhu, Austin