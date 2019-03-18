Perhaps ex-UT regent's

oversight was warranted

The news of a widespread, nationwide college admissions cheating scandal that has ensnared the University of Texas along with a number of other universities prompted me to recall former UT Regent Wallace Hall Jr.

I thought his incessant demands for reams of information regarding UT's admission standards and policies were a form of grandstanding and harassment. As a result he was ousted by Gov. Abbott. As events have subsequently revealed, Hall may have been slightly ahead of his time and should feel vindicated. Quite frankly, UT and the board of regents should issue him an apology.

Tom G. Price, Austin

Media paying attention

to an old non-scandal

The latest scandal to hit the news is the payments by wealthy persons to enhance their children's opportunity to attend college. It’s their money and they paid for it. What really amazes me is the attention the media is paying to this non-scandal that’s been going on forever.

The FBI is getting accolades for solving this victimless crime. They probably spent more taxpayer money investigating the alleged crime than the perpetrators spent. Where’s the FBI when the lobbyists are paying our elected representatives to vote to pass legislation that enriches the corporations? Meanwhile our elected officials retire with multimillion dollar estates after a lifetime of salaries of less than $200,000.

I’m sure all of us have pet peeves of abuse that are never pursued by law enforcement and the media never covers.

John Thompson, Georgetown

The Second Amendment

and liberal interpretations

The Second Amendment is a vague single sentence that has been interpreted without any apparent consideration of the U. S. Constitution's preamble, which calls for “domestic tranquility” and “securing the blessings of liberty.”

When the Constitution was written, a gun could only fire one round and required reloading. How do we now justify private, military-grade “automatic” weapons? If we can require driver’s licenses, why not gun licenses and liability insurance as well? And what about that “well regulated militia” which does not exist? Does that negate the whole amendment?

As far as personal security goes, in urban areas wouldn’t we all be safer if only the police had guns. Illegal guns should be like illegal drugs. Also, let hunters store their guns in lockers outside of town. A little inconvenience and added expense for some would be a fair price to pay to cut down on the current carnage and would make us all a lot safer.



Baxter Lawrence, Austin

Time change does not

increase daylight hours

Re: March 9 article, "Before we turn clocks forward, it’s time to learn 5 things about daylight saving."

Your March 9 article on daylight savings time repeatedly made it sound like moving the clock affects how much daylight we have. “Perennially hot Arizona opted out because an extra hour of sunlight would mean higher energy costs” and “… it also means we can count on more daylight hours.”

This is nonsense. Regardless of what the clock says we have the same number of hours of daylight or sunlight. All moving the clock does is make it light at 9 p.m. when it should be dark. and dark at 6 a.m. when it should be light, and moving the clock back and forth has been proven to increase heart attacks and accidents. It’s time to end this ridiculous practice.



Rona Distenfeld, Austin

Our teachers deserve

much-needed pay raise

Teaching salaries have been a topic of debate for years. While some may think that teachers have it easy because school dismisses early and there are blocks of vacation time, this is not the case. People rarely consider the numerous roles and responsibilities with which they are tasked.

On top of delivering lessons, mastering content, analyzing data, creating accommodated work, meeting all facets of a students’ individualized plan, there are parent phone calls, staff meetings and school duties. Most importantly, teachers are also responsible for the physical safety, emotional health and social development of their students. Considering the aforementioned responsibilities, it is imperative Senate Bill 3 is passed to give teachers a much needed $5,000 salary raise.

Instead of driving Uber on the weekends, teachers can spend time to recharge for the next school bell.

Julia Lasker, Austin

Plenty of trucks already

paying tolls to use 130

Re: March 13 letter to the editor, "Dreams of an interstate without the 18-wheelers."

The dreamer who proposes experimenting with toll changes on Texas 130 to attempt to move trucks from Interstate 35 to that road apparently does not realize that reduced tolls were tried without success to divert trucks from I-35 when Texas 130 was still underutilized. Texas 130 is no longer underutilized and is already requiring the addition of lanes between Texas 71 and where Texas 45 splits off in Pflugerville.

There are plenty of trucks, which are often apparently unable to go the posted speed, paying tolls to use Texas 130 along with the rest of us. We don't need free or reduced rate trucks clogging it up more for those of us who are paying extra to use that highway and freeing up space on other roads for other vehicles. There are no easy or cheap answers that will satisfy very many people.



Robert Allen, Elgin