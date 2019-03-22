“Your idea is stupid and dangerous, and by extension, so are you. As a socialist, you clearly don’t care about America’s future.”

Do you find this argument persuasive? I don’t.

But that hasn’t stopped me from wrongly levying unwarranted personal attacks against those with whom I disagree.

Let’s be clear. I believe socialism is a bad idea, a dangerous philosophy. It’s an immoral system that undermines the civil and economic rights of individuals by giving ultimate power to those running the government. But it was wrong for me to suggest that a person who held an opposing view “doesn’t care about America’s future.”

I have no way of knowing whether they care about America’s future, or what motivates their affinity for socialism. In fact, it’s possible their care for America’s future is precisely what motivates them to promote socialism.

Perhaps we both care about America’s future? We simply disagree on how best to preserve it.

And that’s the problem with much of our political discourse today. We are too quick to label people with opposing views as “bad” people. We wrongly impugn their motives. We skip the muddy task of vigorous debate in exchange for the lazier path of unfairly vilifying others.

We treat others in ways we would not want to be treated.

I don’t believe that people deeply rooted in their values and political worldviews are necessarily problematic. What’s problematic is when we confuse “bad” ideas with the motives of the people promoting them. Ideas and people are not the same. I learned this lesson from conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. There are some very good people who promote some very bad ideas. We should attack the bad ideas with better ideas.

When we confuse ideas with people, we stop debating ideas and fall victim to launching unwarranted personal attacks against others simply because they’re on an opposing side. In doing so, we squash any chance of persuading others — and more importantly, we obstruct the free and open discourse crucial to finding truth.

In his fascinating book "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion," Jonathan Haidt argues people often disagree on religion and politics because they have different moral foundations. People value different things in varying degrees, and this impacts how they make moral judgments and perceive the world.

Haidt’s theory is supported by years of research of people across socioeconomic classes and cultures, in America and other countries.

When we encounter people with different views — which are often the result of them having a different moral foundation — we have difficulty understanding their beliefs. Because we don’t understand them, we judge them as people, harshly. We view them as aliens. Sometimes, as bad people.

We would be wise to seek to understand those with whom we disagree prior to levying a moral judgment against them.

Culture is shaped by what we celebrate and what we shame. As Americans, let’s do our part to celebrate the vigorous debate of ideas, and shame the unwarranted character assassination of those with whom we happen to disagree.

Kecseg is the president of Empower Texans, a conservative political advocacy group.