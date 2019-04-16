Dear Editor,

I am proud to put my support behind Phyllis Stewart for Stephenville School Board.

I have known Phyllis for a long time and have always found her to be dedicated, hard working, of high moral character and honest. Phyllis is the owner of three successful businesses.

Phyllis also has a lot of common sense. Phyllis will bring a strong positive and conservative attitude to our school board. As the mother of two ISD graduates I urge you to vote for Phyllis Stewart for Stephenville school board

Sarah Miller,

Retired Erath County Justice of the Peace