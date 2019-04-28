For those whose faith urges us to support equality for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT), sometimes it seems like we’re engaged in a game of political whack-a-mole. No sooner do we see our country embrace universal justice, such as the Supreme Court’s decision striking down state bans on same-sex marriage, than we see small-minded laws raise their ugly heads in our state legislatures.

Many of these laws keep popping up in Texas, slowing the movement toward equality.

Two years ago, we saw state legislators try to pass a law telling transgender Texans which public restrooms they could and couldn’t use. I was among many faith leaders who spoke out against this appalling attempt to stigmatize and hurt people simply because of who they are.

Fortunately, that bill failed to pass. But the Legislature did enact a law allowing adoption and foster care agencies that contract with the state to discriminate against LGBT children and families on religious grounds.

This year Texas legislators are working hard to pass more laws that allow businesses and even government officials to use their “sincerely held religious beliefs” as a legal justification for refusing service to LBBTQ Texans – to legally discriminate against them.

Senate Bill 17, for example, would allow state-licensed professionals and their businesses to use just such a religious exemption for discriminating against someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. That bill has already passed the Senate, and legislators have filed at least 14 other bills that similarly turn religion into a license to discriminate.

Supporters say these bills are designed to support “religious freedom.” I’m all for sincerely held religious beliefs and for religious freedom. Religious freedom is one of our most precious rights as Americans. But if you peel back the veneer, what you find hidden in these bills is nothing even remotely recognizable as freedom.

Are these bills concerned about the freedom to assemble or to worship together? No. Do they protect free speech? Absolutely not. In fact, all of these freedoms are already protected in the Constitution. And so is equal treatment under the law, something the supporters of these bills have conveniently forgotten.

What these proposed laws really do is give cover to those who want to marginalize and hurt people. Why? Not because anyone’s religious freedom is being hindered, but because supporters of these laws are terrified of social change and the march of our country toward equality for all.

So let’s be clear about something. Religious freedom does not mean the right to force others to believe or live as we do. And it doesn’t mean self-righteously turning them away from our businesses, refusing to rent an apartment to them, or firing them from their jobs simply because of who they are or whom they love.

As a pastor, I’m glad to hear folks talk about their religious faith, including in our Capitol. Our faith traditions offer us important moral grounding and guidance in our policy decisions. I’m glad when they talk about their belief in Jesus. But I have to wonder: when they defend laws that even a child could see are designed to harm and discriminate, I don’t recognize the Jesus they’re talking about. The Jesus who preached about loving our neighbors, all of them. The Jesus who taught us to treat others as we want to be treated and urged us to care for those whom society has pushed aside to the margins.

There are no stories, no sayings, and no words of Jesus that support discrimination. None. What I hear hiding behind these so-called “religious freedom” bills is not Jesus, but fear – fear designed to stir up more fear.

I pray that we will cast out fear and these awful bills along with it. I hope that we will follow our great religious traditions that lead us further into love, more deeply into equality and more resolutely into justice.

Elford is senior pastor of University United Methodist Church in Austin.