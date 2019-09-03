Parade and a dip in cool

springs marked the day

Good morning workers and merchants — I hope you enjoy Labor Day today.

Growing up we spent Labor Day being a part of the Congress Avenue parade, then driving over to Barton Springs with our family and friends for picnics and swimming. Labor Day was always fun for us.

Thank you, laborers, for all your hard work all year long.

D.E. Kissman, Austin

Stop letting speakers

abuse the time limits

Dear Mayor,



For goodness sake, have some respect for the working people who come to budget hearings.

Have someone turn off the microphone when a speaker is out of time. Allowing them to run on and on is not respectful to the rest of the people who took time to show up. Stop giving warnings and simply turn their microphone off.



If you have a group with 100 speakers, have them go last so that people who have to get up and go to work the next day can still participate in the process.



Allow 5-10 speakers maximum per group. After that they are only repeating themselves.



I realize none of this is rocket science — so why not give it a try?



Melynda B. Caudle, Austin

Republicans not acting



on Russian interference



So Russians have continued to sow dissent into our election system and our "leader" could care less. And several proposed voting security laws and funds to pay for system upgrades lie dying at (Sen. Mitch) McConnell's feet.



Can the Republicans simply not win without cheating? Can Trump just not get re-elected without Russian help? Is this just a bad dream?



People, you best wake up. All you've got is your vote. Now's the time for you to use it!



Doug Simmer, Austin



Authoritarianism fight



is now waged at home



The love of guns is not spurred by love of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. For one thing, gun lovers ignore that pesky "well-regulated militia" line.



For another, if gun people were so enamored of the Constitution they might spread the love to the rest of its articles and amendments − equal protection, establishment of religion, voting rights, freedom of the press, etc.



The "gun rights" people love their firearms partly because guns are symbols of authoritarianism: "If I have a gun, that means I am in charge." Authoritarianism is the greatest threat to this country, and it comes in many forms. We fought World War II against two forms — fascism and nationalistic militarism. We must now fight authoritarianism at home.



Lissa Anderson, Austin