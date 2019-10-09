Another pipeline battle is raging in our backyards. With a major election cycle churning, Texans have the chance to vote out fossil fuel protectors and imagine a new environmental future.

The Permian Highway Pipeline has captured fewer headlines than other contentious projects such as the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. However, those concerned about water quality in Texas and those demanding a decisive shift away from reliance on oil and gas must keep their sights on the Permian Highway Pipeline. This natural gas pipeline will cross the Trinity and Edwards aquifers, as well as wildlife habitat and residential areas. Austin's Watershed Protection Department recently noted "there is little publicly-available information about the PHP." No wonder the fight simmers rather than boils.

But there is much we do know. The pipeline is a partnership of Kinder Morgan, EagleClaw Midstream and Apache Corp. and is estimated to cost $2 billion. It will begin in the Permian Basin near Fort Stockton and run through the Hill Country to Katy. The Permian is a hotbed of natural gas extraction: Almost 10 billion cubic feet were extracted per day during the first six months of 2019. Pipeline construction continues because extractors are increasing production. ExxonMobil has promised to triple oil and gas extraction in the Permian by 2025. Our pleas to "keep it in the ground," to reduce demand for energy and consumer goods, and to support a renewable energy future, are falling on closed ears.

One of the key ways to contest projects such as the Permian Highway Pipeline is staging protests at construction sites. However, protesting has been curtailed by House Bill 3557, known as the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act. This law makes activities that impair or interrupt oil and gas operations criminal offenses. Protesting pipeline construction can land someone in jail for up to two years; damaging or destroying oil infrastructure has punishments of up to 10 years. HB 3557 is a direct attack on peaceful protest and on indigenous rights groups that have fought pipelines as water protectors.

So what can we do? Vote. While lawsuits against the Permian Highway Pipeline go through the courts, voters have a chance to remove legislators who doggedly support the industry that sacrifices Texas ecosystems and communities to profits.

Take Senate District 19, represented by Sen. Pete Flores of Pleasanton. Flores was one of 19 Republican senators who voted yes on HB 3557. He'll be in a hotly contested race in a district that includes portions of San Antonio and spans a swath of the Texas-Mexico border. All seats in the Texas House will be on the 2020 ballot. This includes the seat for District 66 covering portions of Plano. Rep. Matt Shaheen, another pro-HB 3557 Republican, faces fierce competition from Democrats after he won by only 400 votes in 2018.

Another crucial race is the one to lead the Texas Railroad Commission. The name obfuscates the purpose of this body, which is to regulate oil and gas extraction in the state. Because the Permian Highway Pipeline falls within Texas' borders, the Railroad Commission is solely responsible for regulating it, and its members have determined that pipelines are "specifically exempted from having to comply" with rules protecting our aquifers. We might be stuck with the name, but we are not stuck with the commissioners.

We must register to vote and help others do so. These upcoming elections aren't just about who will next occupy the White House or the U.S. Capitol. They're also about the environmental future of Texas and our collective right to advocate for it.

Houser is an associate professor of English at the University of Texas and is on the leadership team for Planet Texas 2050.