Kudos to Williams for

Alzheimer’s help

The Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Act of 2019 would allow individuals younger than 60 living with dementia to access support and services from programs under the Older Americans Act.

These programs include nutritional programs, supportive services and respite care through the National Family Caregiver Support program.

Please join the Capital of Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking U.S. Rep. Roger Williams for cosponsoring this important legislation and supporting those individuals living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease and their families. We sincerely appreciate the congressman's support in making Alzheimer's disease a national priority.

Cacie Madrid, public policy specialist for the Capital of Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Austin

Electoral College does

not speak for the nation

Oct. 28 letter to the editor, “Electoral College helps ensure all states count.”

The writer’s defense of the Electoral College makes no sense. He claims the Electoral College allows for all 50 states to be represented. This is ridiculous. The majority of people who have the majority of resources can be shut out of the decision-making process by the system, which is biased toward small states.

I’m not against the college because of 2016 alone. I’m angry about 1876 because this was when the U.S. abandoned Reconstruction. I am also angry about 2000. In fact, Republicans have won all the elections in which a candidate won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote, except for the 1824 election when all the candidates ran as Democratic-Republicans.

The writer says “only" five times has the popular vote been beaten by the Electoral College. Five times (out of 45) is a lot. I say the writer wouldn’t be in favor of the Electoral College if Republicans didn't win every time.

All votes must be counted equally, not under the Republican-favoring Electoral College but under a true one person, one vote system.

Tom Cuddy, Austin

Elected officials must

stand up for people

Quoting a recent USA Today article, "When asked if it is acceptable for ‘political candidates in the U.S. to ask for assistance from a foreign government to help them win an election,’ four in five Americans said no. That opposition remained strong among Republicans — 81% of whom said it was not OK to seek foreign assistance."

We need to impeach this president for his crimes against this nation.

It is time to put country over party. It is time for Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to stand up for the people of this country. I urge them to consider who they are defending: We, the people of Texas, or Mr. Trump?

Kayla Kelly, Austin

A centralized plan to

fight homelessness

Austin City Council helping the homeless? Yeah, right! At whose expense? More taxes on property owners or visitors?

The way to clean up this mess is to build a detention center controlled by authorities, round them up and provide sanitary living conditions with medical personnel, feeding stations and a controlled environment. Without alcohol or drugs. Then sort them for rehab, jobs or incarceration.

The military could best handle this, and there are probably plenty of tents and equipment stored by FEMA and the military somewhere.

Bill Hoglan, Georgetown

Take responsibility

for own health first

Universal health care is a noble concept. And if health care weren’t so expensive, and if the U.S. spent less on defense, it would probably be attainable. Those changes are unlikely, so the biggest other obstacle to free care remains people's often irresponsible attitude about looking after their own health.

About 2 million Americans abuse opioids (National Institute on Drug Abuse). About 25% of the uninsured smoke (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Almost 40% of U.S. adults are obese (CDC). Nine individuals made 2,700 visits to the emergency room in Austin over six years (Associated Press). The average consumer eats 222 lbs of red meat and poultry annually (U.S. Department of Agriculture). Every day, one in three Americans eats fast food (CDC).

Until Americans get real about their own health, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare For All is a pipe dream.

John Robey, Austin