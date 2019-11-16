This year one out of every 10 seats at an Austin school sits empty. A third of the elementary schools are less than 75% full. Those vacancies carry a cost — not only for the Austin Independent School District, but for students, families and taxpayers.

Millions of dollars that could support more literacy and gifted programming, more support services for special needs students and English language learners, or better pay for teachers instead get poured into maintaining aging, partly-empty buildings. At severely under-enrolled schools, the district spends twice the average cost per student just to keep the campus staffed and functioning.

For at least a decade, consultants and task forces have said right-sizing the district is an economic imperative. We agree. We urge the Austin school board to move forward this week with two campus consolidations — moving Sims Elementary students to Norman Elementary, and moving Metz Elementary students to Sanchez Elementary — as well as approving several proposed boundary changes addressing overcrowding in Southwest Austin. These are sensible first steps toward aligning students with the facilities best equipped to help them thrive.

We recognize these proposals for the 2020-21 school year, and the broader “School Changes” package the district unveiled this fall, hit a nerve for many families. Schools anchor neighborhoods, fostering community, continuity and pride. The campuses facing consolidation serve predominantly black, Latino and low-income students — populations that have historically received a raw deal from AISD.

Now the school district is making major investments: Norman and Sanchez elementaries are each undergoing $25 million renovations to become state-of-the-art campuses with technology upgrades, flexible spaces that better facilitate hands-on activities and group learning, and design features that bring in more natural light.

These are not superficial enhancements. One study found that significant improvements to the learning environment led to students getting the equivalent of an extra month and a half of math instruction, as well as a reduction in costly teacher turnover. Other studies have suggested that being in run-down or half-empty schools hurts student performance.

We cannot justify keeping students at the outdated, half-full Sims and Metz campuses once the renovated Norman and Sanchez elementaries reopen less than a mile away, with enough seats for everyone. Moreover, the blending of these school communities has already begun, with Norman students this year attending Sims, and Sanchez students this year attending Metz, while crews work on the renovations.

Our support stops here, however, because Austin school officials have more work to do on other elements of the School Changes proposal.

A vote to close Brooke Elementary would be premature, in our view, until the district delivers enhanced educational opportunities for all of the affected students, not just those who would be sent to a renovated Govalle Elementary. And everyone needs more time to understand the updated Pease Elementary closure proposal released Friday evening, including the pros and cons of sending those students to Zavala Elementary, and the educational purpose planned for the historic Pease building.

Beyond that, officials must look at boundary adjustments districtwide to reduce overcrowding at some campuses and make better use of under-enrolled schools.

We share critics’ concerns that the entire “School Changes” package, with 12 school closures for consideration in the coming years, overwhelmingly affected lower-income schools serving blacks and Latinos. AISD rightly called for more discussion around eight of those schools. We urge trustees to critically examine these proposals with a mindset of improving educational opportunities for all, not simply reducing spending.

While the state’s school finance reform package this year stopped AISD’s financial bleeding for now, the district must not become complacent. After years of declining enrollment, Austin officials expect to lose another 7,000 students in the coming decade as families keep moving to more affordable suburbs. Austin schools will continue to send hundreds of millions of dollars a year to the state through recapture, and it remains to be seen whether the state will keep up its end of the bargain in funding public education.

Even if we could afford to maintain the status quo — spending money keeping under-enrolled schools afloat — we shouldn’t. Students need those dollars to pay for support specialists, innovative programs and pay raises to keep Austin’s best teachers here. We shouldn’t spend that money on empty seats.