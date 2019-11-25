Another example of policy

benefiting the wealthy

Re: Nov. 20 article, “Analysts: Austin visit two birds with one stone for Trump.”

This article admirably showcases Apple’s decision to build an Austin plant to manufacture MacBooks here instead of sourcing the work to China.

Understandable, too, is Trump taking credit for this, but while this plant will provide many high-paying jobs here, it is another example of the already-wealthy benefiting from Trump's economic policies.

Left out of this "economic miracle" are the people who are generally hurt by this trade war with China, from farmers to all of us who will soon confront higher prices for goods made in China when we start our Christmas shopping. Make no mistake, companies always pass on higher prices to their consumers.

Add to this "tax cut" that primarily benefited the already well-off, is the appalling static that a majority of Americans don't have even $400 in the bank to confront an unforeseen emergency. Thanks very much, Mr. Trump.

Mark Dennis, Lakeway

Column encouraged

’rhetoric of hate’

Re: Nov. 20 commentary, “Herman: Mr. President, welcome to Austin.”

Shame on the Statesman for printing Ken Herman's letter to President Trump.

Even if there are some people who are low enough to spew vitriol about others, have enough decency to not encourage the rhetoric of hate.

Regardless of your opinion, a Texan should always act the gentleman and don't you dare postulate that we, true born-and-bred Austinites, all feel that way. Statesman, it would behoove you to at least try and make a pretense of not being so biased.

Rebekah Koehly, Austin

Not feeling optimistic

about the nation’s future

Growing up in Texas, my parents taught me several fairly simple lessons: 1) A man’s word is his bond, and really his honor; 2) A handshake is the same as a contract; 3) A man pays his debts, and pays the people who perform work for him; 4) A man doesn’t cheat on his wife (and certainly not with porn stars and playmates); and 5) Country before self.

If you believe, as I do, that Trump has violated each and every one of these simple lessons (facts are indisputable), then one is left with a horrible sinking feeling about the future of our country where half the nation supports a man like this.

Darin McNelis, Marble Falls

GOP is destructive in

doing things its way

Republicans of conscience will scramble to be on the right side of the law and the right side of history.

“If we are in charge we will do things our way” has been the mantra of the Republican party for many years.

They put in activist judges to forward their aims while blaming Democrats of such acts. They are actively dismantling our judicial system while what is supposed to be “America’s lawyer” is a sycophant to the president and has repeatedly lied about reports to protect said president.

Now the uniform code of conduct which has been built over the last 200 years is being destroyed by this Republican administration.

Sandra Blankenship, Killeen