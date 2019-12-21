While Texas prisoner Rodney Reed, a man who has long claimed his innocence, has gotten a lot of media attention, there are other Texas prisoners whose cases are equally deserving of public support. The case of Joe Bryan is one of them.

Joe Bryan has spent the past 31 years in prison after being twice convicted of killing his wife, Mickey. In 2018, ProPublica reporter Pamela Colloff wrote an outstanding investigative series titled “Blood Will Tell,” bringing to light the shaky foundation on which Bryan was convicted, largely based on a questionable bloodstain-pattern analysis. At the time of his wife’s murder, Bryan was attending an education conference in Austin, 120 miles from his Clifton home, and has maintained that he was asleep in his hotel room at the time of the crime. Furthermore, the testimony of the detective who conducted the bloodstain-pattern analysis in Bryan’s case was, according to bloodstain-pattern analyst Celestina Rossi, egregiously wrong.

Bryan, now 78, suffers from serious health issues and, according to his brother, cannot walk 20 steps without resting because of his congestive heart failure. And yet, despite serious questions about Bryan’s guilt and concerns about his ever-deteriorating health, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles this year denied Bryan for parole for the seventh time, citing him as a continuing threat to public safety.

Bryan has an exemplary record while in prison. He has done everything right since he began serving his sentence. He has been a model inmate, something that should have been considered by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles before coming to their conclusion in his case.

Bryan has an appeal pending before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, where he is asking for a new trial, but considering his age and health issues, his time is running out.

Bryan’s case points to the urgent need to reform parole laws in Texas. A growing number of states are approaching parole hearings with a presumption of liberty. Under this type of parole system, if someone is eligible for parole, having met all the conditions for early release, and they have a clean record while in prison, they should, presumably, be released on parole.

Something else to consider: Being paroled doesn’t mean you are completely free to do what you want. Parole is tough. You are under community supervision with many rules and restrictions on your life, and if you make a single mistake, you are likely heading back to prison.

Texas has an aging prison population, which is costing taxpayers exorbitant amounts of money. Not only are we paying to unnecessarily keep people who are no threat to public safety locked up to the tune of around $20,000 a year per person, but we also are paying for their extensive medical care. I understand that not everyone eligible for parole should be released; however, a person who has maintained a completely clean record and has met all the other conditions of his parole should.

Considering the mounting evidence indicating actual innocence in Bryan’s case, I hope that he is granted a new trial. And just as his case deserves a holistic review, Texas’ parole procedures deserve a holistic review by the Legislature. Continuing to incarcerate people who are not a threat to public safety is not justice.

Hammond is the president of the advocacy firm Bill Hammond and Associates and the former CEO of the Texas Association of Business.