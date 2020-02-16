AGN Media Editorial Board

This was more than just a Night to Shine.

This was a night that demonstrated the very best qualities of the people of the Panhandle. It was a special event that seems destined to grow larger in the years to come because it appeals to the qualities that make the people of the Panhandle great: generosity, compassion, kindness, encouragement and love.

A little more than a week ago, Night to Shine took place across the country. The event provides a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. It is administered by the Tim Tebow Foundation. In this, its sixth year, more than 700 churches across the country brought the event to life for more than 115,000 guests, thanks to the selfless efforts and support of more than 215,000 volunteers.

In our city, the event was hosted by The Loft Church, and it unfolded at the Heritage Room of the Civic Center Complex with some 300 people from all around the Panhandle showing up in “Sunday-go-to-meeting” attire for a prom experience they might not have had the opportunity to enjoy otherwise. It marked the second year Night to Shine has taken place in Amarillo.

The experience allowed participants to have their hair and makeup done, and with a friend, a community volunteer, take photos, dance, enjoy a limousine ride and walk the red carpet. Congratulations to the event organizers as it doubled in size from last year to this year. Guests from as far away as Lubbock, Spearman, Stinnett and many other points in between attended.

A Night to Shine offers something virtually every young person wants, inclusion in a special, memorable experience. For many high school students, prom is a high point, an event that many times provides memories for a lifetime. Prom can also be a reminder of life’s transitions, from one chapter to the next. Marking this moment is a milestone for not only young people, but also for their families.

Ensuring such an experience for special-needs people is Night to Shine’s calling. Reaching out to those who find themselves on the margins of society and reminding them that they, too, are special and loved, is the event’s calling card. That this initiative is being overseen by the faith community should not be a surprise, but the qualities on display from those who volunteer are shared by people from all across society.

“They (special needs people) kind of get pushed off to the side, and they don’t get included in mainstream culture,” Lela Bigham, one of the organizers of the event, said in our story. “We want to be able to love on them and give them Jesus and share the Gospel at the end when they are crowed the king, or queen, of the prom.”

Events like this are a big deal within the fabric of community. As we have said before, communities are, in many ways, measured by how they treat their neighbors, especially neighbors who don’t necessarily look, act and believe as they do. A Night to Shine is a reminder that love remains the greatest force on earth, and those who practice it selflessly shine light at a time when the world in general and the community in particular can use it most.

“I am very passionate about it. They never get to go to a prom,” Renae Miller, who volunteered to be a “buddy” this year, said. “They never get to do things like this. It is very important that they get to do the things that every other person gets to do.”

That is the kind of sentiment that continually makes us optimistic about the future and the next generation. It is one thing to speak up, and that is important, but it an altogether different thing to step up and act upon one’s beliefs.

It would be easy to think of this as just one more event on the Panhandle’s ever-growing calendar of events, but that’s not the case.

For one night, lives were touched in a powerful and meaningful way. Whatever the cause, volunteers typically say they get much more out of an experience than they put into it. The guess here is Night to Shine multiplies that reality by a sizable factor.

“The look on their face as they walk down that red carpet, to know they are the center of attention and to know that the spotlight is directly on them, it will change your world,” Bigham said. “To be a part of serving them and volunteering for this event, it just gives you a bigger picture of the world and how much our guests just love without abandonment.”

We salute The Loft Church for its leadership and all of the organizers and volunteers involved regarding this important event and look forward to seeing Night to Shine continue to double in size again next year … and the next year … and the year after that.