Gravell’s glowing review

of Trump lacked specifics

Re: March 1 article, “Williamson County judge foresees epic Trump triumph.”

If possible, could Jonathan Tilove interview Judge Gravell again?

I find it so frustrating when people offer broad generalities without being specific. The judge stated that Trump has "done some transformative things in America that are not normal to the establishment in Washington ... that clearly affect Texas and other states."

He mentioned the economy, but Trump has just benefited from President Obama's policies. The Apple project in Williamson County? What did Trump do to facilitate this project?

So, what "transformative things" is the judge so happy about? Is it Trump's efforts to further transform society into the "haves" and "have-nots"? Is it Trump's goal to transform the Justice Department into his own personal legal team? Is it Trump's efforts to transform the government so that it's made up of only Trump sycophants? I would be interested in more answers from the judge.

Patricia Hallander, Cedar Park

Scorning Sanders ignores

president’s actions today

Re: Feb. 29 commentary, “Past praise of Cuban regime is Sanders’ moral failing.”

Mona Charen and the Ethics and Public Policy Center seem to think they hold the high ground on ethics and morality. She scorns Sanders’ praise of the Cuban regime and frames it as a moral issue and calls him a communist sympathizer.

If there is anyone who has an issue with anything moral, it is our president. But his supporters don't mind that as long as he feeds them what they want to hear. If there is anyone who has been more sympathetic with current and former communist leaders and dictators than any past presidents, please let me know. Remember, he and the North Korean leader have fallen in love. Our president feels that advice from the former head of the KGB is more reliable than his intelligence officers.

Be fair. Compare Mr. Sanders’ comments 40 years ago to the president's actions today.

Gilberto Mendoza, Austin

Festival would proceed

at possible cost of safety

I am one of the thousands of citizens who signed the online petition urging officials to cancel South by Southwest this year related to the coronavirus.

With so many worldwide visitors, it would take only one person who is a carrier to start an outbreak. It puts our citizens, our healthcare workers, nurses, doctors, first-responders, police and everyone at the event in harm’s way.

I have reached out to the mayor’s office, all the local and state health departments, the governor’s office, Sen. Ted Cruz — anyone who might just think about the consequences. But everyone is determined to move forward and for what seems to be just financial gain. Is it really worth more than keeping the citizens safe? There is still time for somebody in a public office to make a difference.

Bonnie Rose, Austin

We can do better to slow

the spread of coronavirus

Preparing for COVID-19 cannot stop the epidemic. It can save lives.

The high infection rate means that even China’s strict containment failed. Our free society cannot do better. The question now is the rate of spreading.

First scenario: Everyone gets sick early, hospitals (normally almost full) will be overwhelmed. Many nurses and doctors are out sick, insufficient supplies/equipment available.

This happened in China, so they built, staffed and equipped two hospitals in two weeks. We won't. Instead, the poorest and sickest will not have enough respirators or medical support, and more people will die.

Second scenario: Control the spread. No large gatherings, lots of hand washing, close schools to slow spread of the virus. The number of cases will be comparable, but spread out across time. Healthcare workers and facilities are not overwhelmed, and many fewer will die.

SXSW should be canceled this year.

William Dower, Austin