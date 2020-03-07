Put country over party

and vote Trump out

Re: March 1 letter to the editor, “The difference this time is the anti-Trump media.”

The letter writer wishes for a speedy end to the coronavirus, which I agree with, but he also wishes for the media to look foolish because of their critical attitude toward President Trump.

The media are much more diligent than our president is in fact-checking and using measured language to discuss issues.

President Trump makes himself look foolish by his numerous errors, typos, false claims and bitter hysterical tone. This might not be anyone's business if he were not the leader of the most powerful nation on earth. His refusal to accept scientific facts about disease, climate change, economics, migration, and a host of other vital issues is dangerous, but his greed and corruption may be fatal for our democracy.

Regardless of party, thoughtful citizens must vote this compromised man out of office before he further damages our standing and prospects for survival.

Rebecca Bell-Metereau, San Marcos

An idea to unclog traffic

congestion downtown

To solve the downtown Austin traffic congestion, at 4 p.m. turn all the lights green for northbound and southbound traffic from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Barton Springs Drive. Everyone moves until the lights turn red, then eastbound and westbound traffic will go from Lamar Boulevard to Comal Street (or so).

I've seen the system work. It's not a novel idea. For sure synchronized signals create congestion at rush hour. Drivers become frustrated sitting through three light cycles at every intersection and bad things happen.

David Learned, Kyle

Abbott says Texas ready,

but store is out of masks

Re: Feb. 28 article, “Texas ready for coronavirus, Abbott says.”

In regard to Gov. Abbott's Feb. 28 statement to the Statesman that the state is ready for the coronavirus, he certainly hasn't been to his local CVS looking for a mask. CVS has no masks; I was told they don't know when they are getting masks. I even received some humorous advice on how to create my own mask using a paper towel and two rubber bands.

Businesses with touch screens should place hand sanitizer wipes at every station so customers can wipe their hands after purchase. Supermarkets have been in the forefront of these cleanliness efforts for a number of years. Follow their lead.

Grania Patterson, Austin

Editor’s note: Health officials say face masks do not help prevent the spread of coronavirus among the general public. Instead, officials urge people to frequently wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and keep their distance from those who are sick.

Please don’t blame

voters for long lines

Re: March 5 article, "Travis County voters faced long lines on Super Tuesday — but they had choices, clerk says."

I have lived in Travis County for 45 years, voting in every election I can remember.

Reading in the Statesman that Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir blames the voters for the long voting lines was a surprise to me. I have never heard of the four voting megacenters, and none of them are close to my home or my office. Nor would I want to leave my place in line to go to one of the megacenters if I were voting late in the day for fear of not being able to vote at all.

To blame me and the other voters for voting at their neighborhood grocery stores is disingenuous at best.

Susan J. Haney, Austin