In this season of life, my work week consists of keeping three little boys ages 9 months to 3 years old along with my 3 year old daughter. They are a joy to me and continually teaching me about the love of the Father.

This week, during kid drop off at my house, my friend brought in a paper bag of her son’s food for the day. When my daughter saw the bag she immediately assumed it was a treat for them to share (like they sometimes do). When we made it clear that this particular bag was only for him, she protested. Where was her treat? Why couldn’t she enjoy what was inside of the bag too?

Whimpering, she watched as each item was unloaded from the bag and placed on the counter. Only after a few moments did she finally realize that in fact, everything in that bag was custom made for him; not to her taste at all. How often do we see the Father deliver something extraordinary to a fellow believer and think,

“That should be mine. They don’t deserve that. They don’t know what to do with that.”

We see the house, the title, the promotion we were were after, the ideal family, the breakthrough, the promise fulfilled, and think our own need has been overlooked, only to learn in time, that the gift they were given was custom fitted for them. After the bag was unloaded, I made my daughter a meal just for her, and she was satisfied. Far more so than she would have been with her friend’s meal.

Not everything is for you. Some things are for others, even those things that look so appealing to you now. As you wait on the Lord, He will satisfy you with good things custom fitted to you and your purpose in the earth.

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.