My grandmother came of age during the Great Depression. Like others from that time, those years left an unmistakable imprint upon her. They informed virtually every decision she and my grandfather made throughout their lives.

It’s why she would go through the trouble of washing paper plates so they might be used again and why they never purchased anything on credit.

She never took things for granted because she knew it could all vanish in an instant. She reminded her grandchildren of that often, whether they were listening or not. I never forgot, and I’ve tried not to take things for granted, although I’ve missed the mark more times than I’d like to admit.

It’s her generation’s mentality of sacrificing, waiting, being patient and putting others first that has me thinking about our collective response to the coronavirus pandemic. I’m trying not to be pessimistic about this, and I hope measures implemented make a difference, but it feels like we’ve already spotted the opponent a two- or three-touchdown lead.

As a result, we’re likely in store for some pain between now and mid-summer, and a lot of it will depend on us.

As far as West Texans go, I like those odds.

We must take seriously what government and public health officials say. We must take this threat seriously. I think of it like this: I have loved ones who are older with compromised health conditions, and I pastor a church where a large part of the congregation qualifies as, shall we say, seasoned. These are the people I think of when I hear terms such as social distancing.

I want people to respect those important folks in my life as I would respect theirs. I’ve been working from home this week (sorry if I haven’t returned your call to my office phone; I will), and it can be an inconvenience, but it’s all right. I can do what I need to do, and that helps this newspaper do the important and essential work it does in the community each day.

The church I serve is relatively small, but we’ve canceled services for at least the next two Sundays. First, I want to protect the congregation. Second, we should do our part as a member of the community. Third, the church may meet in a building, but it’s not a building. It’s people. So, thanks to our much younger, much cleverer minister of music, we will figure out a way to put our worship service online.

It won’t have the slick production values of some of the larger churches around, but that’s OK. As I was reminded long ago by my favorite pastor, we all work for the same guy. The important thing is tending to our flocks with the ways and means we have. People understand and appreciate that.

What people do not appreciate is panic. There have been those buying into an apocalyptic, end-of-days narrative and stocking up accordingly. This is a pandemic. The only way there will be a shortage of something is if too many people selfishly bring it about as a self-fulfilling prophecy. Buy what you need and buy as you would during any normal trip to your local grocer. Remember, others have needs too.

For those who are able, please consider donating blood. A public health threat such as this takes the air out of blood drives, but the need is critical, and if you can help, please consider it.

Be wary, especially of those promising a coronavirus cure. While times like this bring out the best in most folks, it will also bring out profiteers and birds of prey looking for easy marks. Likewise, get your information from trusted news sources and limit your consumption. Set some intentional quiet time aside each day to meditate or reflect or, if you are a person of faith, to pray.

Because this is new territory for all of us, the best way to get through it is to do so together. I wrote about the loneliness epidemic a few weeks ago. Maybe social distancing will give us a chance to close the distance with someone who could use a call. Let’s keep looking after each other. Let’s do what we’ve been asked to do as far as limiting contact with others.

We’ve had our share of adversity over the past two decades. We remember the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, as clearly as if it happened yesterday. It fundamentally changed society. We remember the Great Recession of 2007-09 and its impact on our 401ks. It changed us as well.

For some reason, this seems different. We don’t have control over the situation. We can’t see the virus, and if we spend too much time reading about it, well, pass the antidepressants, please. It’s more than that, though. We don’t know when this will end. It’s a siege.

But we have to weather this, if not for ourselves, for those loved ones and dear people in our lives who are more susceptible to the nastier impacts of the virus. It’s going to require discipline, more than a little sacrifice and a steadfast refusal to give into the salesmen of fear relying on the certainty of uncertainty.

This threat will last only for a season. We don’t know how long, but we should hope for the best and be ready for the worst. That doesn’t mean fearmongering and panic. It means commonsense and preparation. The time will come when life will look much like it did B.P. (before pandemic). The sports calendar will fill back up. We will be able to enjoy simple things like sitting in a coffee shop, eating with a large group in a restaurant or shaking hands with a new acquaintance.

And maybe we’ll appreciate those things a little more than we once did.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.