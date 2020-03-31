For the past four weeks, our American-Statesman reporters, photographers and editors have worked tirelessly to chronicle the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Austin. We’ve reported on the many businesses that have scaled back operations and employees coping with lost wages.

On Monday, Gannett, the company that owns the American-Statesman, told employees that it too is suffering financially because of the economic slowdown. Many companies have cut their advertising spending, delayed marketing campaigns or canceled events, all of which have hurt the media business.

As a result, Gannett is instituting a series of worker furloughs and executive pay reductions to weather the financial storm. This means that the names and faces you see in the Statesman -- the ones you trust to inform you about this great community of ours -- will each be taking the equivalent of three weeks of unpaid leave over the next three months.

I’d say that this was a painful day in our newsroom -- except that our newsroom now exists virtually as we have joined so many others in working remotely in this time of social distancing. It’s hard to explain to dedicated journalists that their income will be reduced at a time when their work is so critical. It’s even harder when you can’t all be in the same room to share your thoughts and anxieties.

We will stagger these furloughs to minimize the effect on our coverage. We remain committed to the high standard of local journalism you’ve come to expect from the Statesman.

Indeed, this is a most critical time for journalism. Reliable and timely information can make the difference between life and death. We need a strong, financially stable and independent media now more than ever.

Even before the coronavirus hit, the news business faced two decades of financial challenges. Newsrooms like ours continue to do great work with smaller staffs than we had a year ago or five years ago. Some communities have seen their newspapers disappear altogether.

It all goes to show the importance of supporting local journalism. None of us should take journalism for granted right now.

We thank our Statesman subscribers for doing just that. And we humbly ask non-subscribers to make a financial commitment to local journalism and to their community overall by starting a digital or print subscription. You can do that right now at statesman.com/subscribe.

As I’ve said before, we’re looking forward to telling the story of how we overcame this pandemic and emerged stronger as a community. That includes us at the American-Statesman.

Bridges is the American-Statesman’s executive editor.