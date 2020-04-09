You know, I'm getting very tired of the daily "body count" of coronavirus cases in the area to start each newscast or headline the front page of the newspaper. This reminds me of the nightly news in the 1960s and 70s giving the daily body count of American soldiers killed and/or wounded during the Vietnam war. IT'S DEPRESSING! That's not the kind of news we need on a daily basis. The news media is feeding the mass hysteria that's happening now. No wonder people are hoarding. They're deathly afraid their world is coming to an end. When the first 15 to 20 minutes of each newscast and the majority of the front page is devoted to the coronavirus pandemic, it just tends to overshadow anything being reported. So, why don't we focus on the positive things happening in our nation, state, county, and city concerning the pandemic? Relegate the "bad news" to a small section of reporting. Report on how many are recovering, not how many are sickened and/or dying. How is the research into a vaccine progressing? How are those that are quarantined spending their time doing positive activities? What activities are happening with kids that are now homebound from school? Good news for a change.

This thing will pass. Many of us may sicken and die, but we don't need to be reminded of that fact on a daily basis. Put out a message of hope, not gloom and doom.

David Kilpatrick/Amarillo