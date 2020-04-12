Greetings from a dormant campus that maintains its beauty and splendor but desperately misses its people because of the coronavirus closure. While classes have resumed online for students and faculty, the college experience has abruptly changed in a way few would have ever imagined. No spring sports. No meeting with friends after class at a local dive. No Raider Road Shows or public events of any kind. Students have moved out of their residence halls on a staggered schedule, all with their best interest and health in mind.

Along with other campus personnel, we at the Texas Tech Alumni Association have transitioned to working from home except for “mission critical” operations as declared by the university. Sadly, amid a long list of event cancellations, we had to call off our spring ring ceremonies at the alumni center, a popular event we look forward to every semester. While rings eventually will be delivered directly to recipients, it reminds us how much we thrive on human interaction and celebration. President Lawrence Schovanec shared this sentiment in a recent address about the restrictions we’re under, pointing out that “We’re social beings, and this goes against our social desires.” He went on to say, “We will rise to this occasion as members of the Red Raider family, our state and nation.”

I know I speak for the entire campus and alumni community when expressing how fortunate we are to have both Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and President Schovanec leading us through this pandemic. We are also grateful to our medical and first responders for facing this fight on the front lines. We’re fighting a silent war against this virus, with science and wisdom as our weapons. Wise leadership heeds the warnings and acts accordingly to protect its people. We have such leadership at Texas Tech. I am also grateful to Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, who has led tirelessly during this ordeal.

With many graduation exercises nationally being canceled or postponed, our students learned that our May commencement would be conducted virtually, with the option to return and participate in the August graduation. Additionally, plans are underway to honor the Spring 2020 grads during halftime at a football game next fall.

We would not have been able to conduct a virtual graduation in 1970, the last time commencement was called off. The Lubbock tornado that year disrupted plans as the Coliseum was used as a makeshift shelter for the homeless because of the devastating storm. Ironically, on the 50th anniversary of that graduating class, I was asked to present to the North American Association of Commencement Officers our story about how the Class of 1970 returned in 2000 for the graduation event of which they were robbed.

I shared how the Ex-Students Association at the time partnered closely with the university commencement committee to host the 1970 graduates 30 years later, in red regalia, alongside the Class of 2000 wearing black. It all took place inside the just-opened United Spirit Arena, an event that brought us positive national exposure. During the February NAACO conference in Chicago, I pointed out that while I wouldn’t wish a tornado on anyone’s campus, you never know what might arise, causing a canceled commencement. Who would have known then what so many colleges and universities would be facing nationally within a month?

These are challenging times we are all facing as we’re forced to adapt operations and become even more virtually minded and creative in how we engage. Sadly, our alumni community has been negatively impacted in a variety of ways and at various levels, which is unsettling.

What does this change mean for our future? What will the new normal be like once this pandemic subsides? Will campus be open by next fall? There are lots of unknowns, but I long for the day when we can reunite, stand closer to one another, shake hands and even hug. Until then, be well, and let’s continue to stand and fight together for our own well being, for our city and for our great university.

Curt Langford is president and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association.