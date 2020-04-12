Bonnen’s name-calling

doesn’t make us safer

Re: April 5 article, “UT: 49 of 211 have virus after trip” and April 3 article, “Dennis Bonnen has choice words for UT spring breakers.”

I would like to take exception to the harsh criticism of the University of Texas students who are undergoing quarantine-shaming for a spring break trip in March.

They trusted a travel agency with thousands of dollars to safely transport and house them in Mexico. They were told that it was safe and no refunds were available. At the time there were three coronavirus cases in Travis County. There were many people besides these students who continued with their spring break plans because they lacked the foresight to predict the consequences of this pandemic.

Yes, it is a teachable moment that we can all now plainly see, but to call these unfortunate students names by politicians such as Dennis Bonnen does little to make us safer. Maybe he should tell his fellow political leaders to "quit being an ass" for failing to be prepared for this nation’s crisis.

Stephen Settle, Austin

Republicans’ healthcare

talk just a smokescreen

Re: April 4 commentary, “Medicaid change would cripple Texas’ coronavirus response efforts.”

Matt Mackowiak is yet another Republican acting as if he and the partisans operating key government positions are interested in addressing our medical needs.

Financial responsibility isn’t a partisan issue, but Trumpists use it as a smokescreen to obliquely gut health care. It’s another nail in the coffin for what’s left of Obamacare, and another stab at health care for Americans.

If the medical infrastructure is destroyed, why buy medical insurance? There won’t be any services available to apply the benefits. Meanwhile, people are left with the emergency room as a last resort, maybe in a distant county, if they survive the trip. They are sicker, and die at a rate higher than if they received the care they deserve, and in many cases, are willing to buy insurance for.

Actions speak louder than words and Republicans do not support medical care for Americans, no matter these absurd commentaries.

Peter Flynn, Pflugerville

Trump is unable to grasp

the separation of powers

Re: April 5 article, “Trump fires Ukraine whistleblower watchdog.”

Our president’s vengeful decision to fire the inspector general suggests he missed civics class the day the teacher talked about separation of powers in our democracy. Our system of government has a logic and practice that evades him. He simply does not grasp the concept of checks and balances. His personal, business and political life illustrates a person who will not be told or controlled.

I want to applaud the principled Republican leaders who have raised concerns about this inappropriate dismissal. They certainly are the few in the party of Trump but then again, the majority have held their collective noses and looked the other way for several years, basking in the sunshine of power. Out of fear of being relegated to some broom closet by the White House they have ingratiated a leader whose appetite for adoration and loyalty cannot be satisfied. Checks and balances, not “whatever you say.”

Jim Philpott, Kyle

Commentary missing details

on Sweden’s handling of virus

Re: April 6 commentary, “Two Views: Seeking a balance in coronavirus response.”

I read Mr. Henneke's commentary about Sweden's approach to COVID-19. It is interesting that Mr. Henneke did not give much detail about Sweden's approach.

He also did not mention that apparently Sweden has had at least 7,206 cases of the virus with 477 deaths as of April 6. Also, that Sweden has been criticized for its approach and the country may be looking at tighter measures. In addition, where is Sweden in the cycle of the disease? Has Sweden hit the top of the curve or is it just starting?

Bill Buida, Austin