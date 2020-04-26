“You may say that I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one….”

John Lennon, “Imagine”

Over the past couple of months, I’ve had some of the most powerful, detailed dreams I can ever remember. That last part is important because usually whatever dreams come along in the dead and dread of night, by morning they’re forgotten.

They say everyone dreams, and I’m sure that’s true. I would also surmise some have a better recollection of their nighttime visions than others. As for me, I’ve recently had dreams involving people and experiences I haven’t thought about in decades. Nothing terrifying, just not usual, in substance or in recall.

My original thought was it had something to do with diet. When you’re at home, you prepare your own meals and, if one is so inclined, one can eat healthier. For us, the fruit, vegetables and whole grains have been flowing. Maybe there is a link between so-called “clean” eating and the various and sundry approaches that might not fall under that heading.

Early this week, though, I came across a National Geographic article titled, “The Pandemic is Giving People Vivid, Unusual Dreams. Here’s Why.” According to the article, people around the world are experiencing unusually vivid dreams and nightmares, and research suggests it’s a result of the pandemic.

I’m certain there may be others around who have experienced suddenly vivid dreams or jarring nightmares, so here are a few of the key takeaways in the article from my perspective (although I encourage you to read it as well).

Dream experts (who knew?) say because people are sheltering in place or staying at home, depending on the municipality’s vernacular, they are not getting their daily recommended allowance of experiences either on the job, in the classroom, or in countless other locales people once freely visited in the course of the day. The experts call this a “dearth of inspiration.” I call it a dispiriting slog.

Since routines have been so disrupted, the subconscious mind is digging deep into the memory banks and pulling “themes from our past.” This might explain my recent unnerving dream where I found myself with additional high school basketball eligibility but no additional skill.

According to the article, there are at least five research teams around the world digging into this phenomenon of pandemic-associated dreams. They say the three primary contributors to this are, in no particular order, stress, isolation and changes in our sleep patterns.

Anyone dealing with these? Anyone?

No wonder. There’s plenty of stress to go around. Too many people have lost their jobs. Too many small business owners are wondering if they have a future. Almost everyone has been affected or their loved ones have been impacted. The thing everyone really wonders: How much longer? We’re growing restless because we can’t see what didn’t happen (in terms of precaution statistics), and six weeks or so is a long time to stay at home. After all, we can only handle so many hours of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Or any show for that matter.

As bad as the stress is, isolation may be worse. We are created for community. I miss the friends I’ve had coffee with off and on the past 15 years. I miss regular lunches with people whose very presence enriches me. I miss my church congregation. Since mid-March, in addition to my wife and daughter, the people I’ve seen the most are our church’s music minister and a newspaper colleague who enjoys running as much as I.

I felt like I was getting away with something during the past week when I invited a friend over for a cigar and conversation on my back porch (with six feet of distance between us). I also know these little concerns of mine are nothing when lined up with others who can’t see loved ones in nursing homes or hospitals.

If you have someone physically with you during this time, make no mistake, you’re blessed.

Many of us also have seen our sleep cycle disrupted in some way. I find myself sleeping later these days (sometimes past 6:30 a.m.) simply because routines have become a thing of the past. Structure, routine and habit are, for many, building blocks of success. Regularly doing the same things gives us a sense of normalcy as well as a false sense of security and control. When those regimented parts of life are thrown out of whack, it has to manifest itself somewhere.

Being active is part of the equation, too. Spending all day watching cable news and scarfing down junk food is no way to spend time. Turn off the television and do something, preferably something physical. One of my best friends recently told me his 90-year-old father continues to get in 20 to 30 minutes a day on his exercise cycle.

Apparently, people also are remembering more of their dreams as a result of heightened anxiety. The article indicates stress and inactivity contribute to poor sleep quality, resulting in waking up frequently, which is associated with enhanced dream recall.

What to do about these bad dreams? Experts in the article say a technique called “scripting,” where one literally writes down and rehearses how they would change their dream prior to going to bed has been found to be successful. Imagine that. Telling the brain how we want a dream to turn out.

I’m not quite to the point of rehearsing dreams, at least not yet. Fortunately, mine so far have been unusual without becoming terrifying. Although there was the one about not being able to finish one of these columns. I wrote and wrote and wrote and never could figure out how to end it….

Oh, well. As Peter Frampton once sang so long ago, “Must have been a dream. I don’t believe where I’ve been.”

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.