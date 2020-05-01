AJ Media Editorial Board

The Lubbock County Expo Center finds itself confronting another challenge on the rocky path to becoming reality, this one brought about by the seemingly endless impacts of the coronavirus. Soon after the steering committee overseeing the project received an important zoning change did the initial effects of a global pandemic begin to be felt in West Texas.

And suddenly everything changed.

The disaster declarations issued by city and county officials in mid-March have, not surprisingly, pushed the Expo Center and many other matters to the back of the public consciousness. Complicating the Expo Center’s future is a recent sizable hit to the hotel occupancy tax, which is supposed to help fund the project. Equally important, fundraising for any cause other than COVID-19 can expect to face steady headwinds for the foreseeable future.

As our story earlier this week pointed out, county officials estimate hotel occupancy rate to be down as much as 25 percent, and revenue from the county’s 2 percent hotel occupancy tax was down by roughly 33 percent. County Tax Assessor/Collector Ronnie Keister described those numbers as significant.

The Expo Center, approved by voters in November 2018, is expected to fill the event void left by the razing of the Municipal Coliseum. It would host primarily dirt events, such as rodeos, as well as other events. The Lubbock City Council on March 10 approved a requested zoning change for the facility, clearing the way for it to be built near the intersection of University Avenue and North Loop 289.

All of that was before sweeping stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought the economy to a virtual standstill and sent unemployment skyrocketing. As a result, a huge project like the Expo Center now finds itself idled with an unknown construction timeline because of widespread uncertainty. Organizers also are using the disruption to wisely review the scope and amenities of the project, examining the possibility of cutting costs.

In fact, with the construction timeline one of many unknowns, it’s becoming likely the Expo Center won’t be online in time for next year’s ABC Rodeo.

Randy Jordan, who chairs the Expo Center steering committee, said as much in our story. “How much bonding can you do? Nobody knows in this environment,” he said. “We just have to wait and see how quick this economy comes back.”

But that doesn’t mean the important project has gone dark. County commissioners recently decided to move forward with design and engineering for the project. Likewise, early work is taking place toward finding a construction manager. At the next meeting, commissioners will vote regarding a $5 million bond to cover the costs of preliminary work associated with the project.

“No matter what happens, one of these days they’ll want to do the Expo Center,” Jordan said. “Whether it’s in the next six months or the next two years, who knows. At least we can have that part done. We’re moving forward with that.”

Jordan is correct about the Expo Center’s future. Eventually, the project will become the community priority it once was. Taking care of perceived lose ends and giving the project another close eye should only serve to make the path smoother once it appears the West Texas economy is recovering, and the virus is, at long last, relaxing its grip.