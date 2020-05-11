It might be the case that the coronavirus does not discriminate, but people and health systems still do.

The lack of public data available about the racial and ethnic dimensions of the coronavirus pandemic means we cannot know the true impact this disease is having on our communities. This gap in our understanding blunts the effectiveness of our mitigation efforts and undermines our resilience in the face of this crisis over the long run. The collection and reporting of this data should be a top priority at all levels of government, including Texas.

Even without complete demographic data, early reports highlight historic disparities. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the race and ethnicity of 65% of all coronavirus cases as unspecified. While Texas has a much smaller gap of 18% missing data, complete demographic data about this crisis is crucial for allocating resources and prioritizing equity in their allocation.

For example, current Texas data show COVID-19 prevalence among African Americans at more than one-third higher than their share of the Texas population, but accurate data might reveal a true proportion ranging from equal to nearly three times worse.

Lawmakers and leading boards of medicine have called on the federal government to collect, standardize and make publicly available race and ethnicity data regarding testing, hospitalization and mortality associated with COVID-19.

Tragically, the limited demographic data that is available reveals a common trend: the coronavirus is infecting and killing black Americans at a disproportionately high rate. Although the president acknowledged this disparity, his administration, alongside a bipartisan array of state governments across the nation, has so far failed to deliver more comprehensive data on the race and ethnicity of COVID-19 patients.

This public health crisis is underscoring the well-documented health disparities that African Americans already face, including higher risk for experiencing obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes compared with white Americans. On average, black Americans are less likely than other groups to have health insurance and are more likely to live in densely packed areas and in multigenerational housing. These reasons are part of why U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has said that people of color are "socially predisposed" to coronavirus exposure.

Texas can set a better example.

The state has been tracking demographics on people who test positive for COVID-19, but the race and ethnicity data on people who have died is far less complete. Only 32 states are reporting COVID-19 mortality data by race/ethnicity. In Texas race and ethnicity is known for just under a third of confirmed fatality cases.

To be sure, some people prefer not to report their race or ethnicity on medical forms. There is no mandate requiring patients to fill in those fields or public health systems to track down that information.

Despite the evidence showing the importance of having complete and accurate data on race and ethnicity for improving the quality, usefulness and representativeness of public health surveillance and monitoring systems, the notion of increased surveillance or mandated data collection about vulnerable communities is, understandably, not always an easy sell for patients.

Still, it is crucial that we act now to assemble the complete racial and ethnic data necessary to address disparities in health equity. Lives stand in the balance, and without a complete picture of how this public health crisis is disproportionately affecting our communities, we do not stand a chance against the spread of this disease. Government leaders must prioritize robust and complete demographic data collection about this crisis, and Texas can lead the way.

Martinez is the executive director of the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health and senior associate vice president for diversity and community engagement at the University of Texas.

Keller is president and CEO of the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.