Allie Fern Cheatham Smith went to be with the lord Sunday, May 10, 2020. She celebrated her 87th birthday in March, 2020. Fern was born March 1, 1933 at Eldorado, Texas to Richard E. Cheatham and Allie Velma Trotter Cheatham, one of four children. She attended school at Eldorado High School and graduated in 1951.

She married Roy Brown Glasscock on September 10th, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas, a union that blessed them with two daughters – Teresa & Charlotte. Fern lived and worked hard to raise her two daughters in San Angelo, Texas. On April 27th, 1978 she married Monroe Smith and they were married until his death on January 08, 1999. Fern & Monroe lived at Rough Canyon at Lake Amistad, Del Rio, Texas. Fern was employed at Rough Canyon Marina for 25 years where she made many friends and enjoyed working and meeting new people. She loved her friends at Rough Canyon just like family.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband Monroe Smith; her parents, Richard E. and Allie Cheatham; her siblings, Ouita Cheatham Smith, Glen Cheatham and Tony Cheatham; and a nephew, John Wesley Cheatham.

Fern is survived by her two daughters - Teresa Ninov and husband Michael of Conroe, Texas, Charlotte Tongate and husband Jim of Early, Texas and Special Stepson – James Smith; Grandchildren – Waylon Wike and wife Nikki, Chance Gesch and Stefani, Mandee Endo and husband Roland, Kevin Ninov and special step-grandson -- Jason Smith and wife Brande; and many other special step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 2:00 pm at Schleicher County Cemetery, Eldorado, TX, 888 E. Hwy 190. Services are entrusted to Heartland Funeral Home, Early, Texas and will be conducted with COVID19 suggestions and social distancing.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a non-profit of your choice or First Baptist Church, 109 W Gillis Ave, Eldorado, TX 76936.

