Recent weeks have brought a slew of carefully worded, cautiously optimistic statements from our nation’s academic opinion leaders and university administrators about reopening our campuses to normal in-person classes. They were quickly followed by more detailed plans. Such a plan from Drs. Lanhee Chen and Vanila Singh of Stanford University’s prestigious Hoover Institute appeared in the Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/08/heres-how-college-students-can-return-campus-fall/

These plans reflect the urgent need to return to campus as soon as this can be accomplished safely. Students, parents, and faculty agree that 100% online studies are far from ideal for the majority of students. My opinion is the same, and I’m the one tasked with the WT Master’s program in teaching online. But it is unlikely that a sufficient degree of safety can be assured for our nation’s universities by this fall. University authorities have the power to close their institutions. They do not have the power to reopen them. Only students and parents can do that, and if they are not confident about their safety, the dorm beds will remain vacant. Let’s examine the Chen/Singh plan to see why this dog just won’t hunt or, at least, not yet.

Their first strategy is a massive testing effort. No one would be allowed to enter campus without first being tested, and then frequently retested throughout the semester. A strong, far-reaching testing program is desperately important everywhere, whether the campuses re-open soon or not. But how frequently can you retest the entire university community of students, faculty, and staff, to calm the legitimate fear of people becoming infectious carriers between tests? Every weekend, students will go to Amarillo for crowded social activities or return to their hometowns where they will be interacting with many old friends. A percentage of those students will not be practicing social distancing, wearing masks, or honoring any of the other CDC-recommended precautions.

The only way to measure the danger from those contacts would be to know the number of silent carriers in every county in the Panhandle. That is exactly what we do not know. As of April 22, less than 1% of Amarillo has been tested. I recall a New York Times story saying that researchers have now been able to determine that early in the New York City outbreak, when only a handful of cases were reported, there were already many thousands of silent infections.

The second strategy is preventative hygiene itself. This includes the social distancing, mask-wearing, constant high-quality handwashing, and the like. Since these good habits are unenforceable without an army of campus police, they would depend on students accepting their importance and remembering to comply. Many students have been listening to media telling them Covid-19 is just a bad flu which is not very dangerous to their age group—a group which usually considers itself indestructible anyway. Nor are traditional college-age students known for their moment-to-moment mindfulness. So widespread compliance with the needed hygiene habits is highly unlikely. How much failure to comply by even a minority of students would create serious danger for everyone? 20%? 10%? No one has an answer.

The third strategy is having younger faculty teaching the in-person classes, since they may be assumed to be at less risk of dying from Covid-19. Maybe so, but they are no less at risk of catching it and bringing it home to their elderly parents and relatives. This strategy also presumes that there are multiple professors trained and experienced in teaching every course. On small and moderate-size campuses, that is just not true. Many courses have only one specialist with the necessary background, and you can’t just swap out that person for someone else with a Ph.D. in the same general discipline.

The fourth strategy is to coordinate medical care with the local hospitals and clinics for extended coverage. This may be a good idea, but it is hard to see how it would help much during an infection spike. If Student Health Services were swamped, the local hospitals would likely be even more swamped, since they deal with population segments who are even less able to practice social distancing at their workplaces. Also, sharing student information could violate the provisions of the Federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Chen and Singh’s final strategy is monitoring or restricting student/faculty personal travel. Again, compliance is likely to be spotty and enforcement close to impossible. Remember what we saw on television during the recent spring break, and on the Florida or California beaches even more recently. Unless constitutionally dubious measures were in place, like mandatory student/faculty tracking through cellphones, this is another dike that would be full of holes.

We haven’t contained the first wave of Covid-19 and many medical authorities predict a second wave this fall. This fall, like any fall, there will be coughing, and sneezing, and sore throats all around from the usual combination of seasonal colds, flu, and bronchitis. How deeply could a student concentrate on a lecture if someone a chair or two away had a cough and the student didn’t know whether it is Covid-19 or not? Nothing could be worse than opening our campuses in August and having to close them again in October.

William Clark, of Lewis and Clark, said always assume the trail is good ahead unless you have reason to believe otherwise. That’s how he got from St. Louis to the Pacific. But right now, I would like to see every university use the current summer, starting today, to bring training and resources on an unprecedented scale into improving the quality of their online programs. Those online programs may be the only college studies offered when Labor Day rolls around. In words attributed to Mohammed and repeated through the generations, “Trust God, but still tie your camel to a post.”

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.