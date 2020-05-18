This year, I became a member of a club no one wants to join – people who miss their moms on Mother’s Day.

My amazing mom, Golden Whitley, died Feb. 20. Today marks my first Mother’s Day without her by my side.

Golden lived up to her name for all her 91 years. She was the youngest of eight daughters born to a hard-working family in southeast Oklahoma during the Great Depression. When we talked about her growing-up years, she said her family never went hungry. Her mom kept chickens, so they always had eggs. Her mom cooked lunch for teachers and preachers to make extra money. Her dad was a barber and a sometimes school bus driver – anything to keep food on the table.

When she couldn’t afford the clothes in the store window, she got a job modeling for a local clothing store and was paid in dresses. She saw every movie that came to town when she got a job in the box office at the movie theater.

She was visiting a sister in Clovis, N.M., when she saw a photograph of a handsome young man in the window of a photo studio. She fell in love with my dad right then. They married after his tour of duty in World War II and his graduation from the University of New Mexico.

The young couple thought they would live in Clovis forever, but when Dad was recalled into service in the Korean War, she became a military wife.

After the war, they settled in Amarillo to be close to family. I was the middle of their three daughters. I never imagined I would live in Amarillo, too, after graduating from Baylor. Then the Amarillo Globe-News offered me a job. My goal had long been to work for a daily newspaper, so I was the daughter who made her home in our hometown.

Golden’s formal education ended with high school graduation, but she was a life-long learner. She read everything she could find. A newspaper appeared on our doorstep every day. On Sunday, she would buy the Daily Oklahoman and/or the Dallas Morning News from the newspaper rack outside a café after lunch. No wonder I chose a career in print journalism.

Somewhere along the way, Golden and I became best friends. We found a new appreciation for each other at our stages of adulthood. We played endless games of Scrabble and solved the problems of the world. One of my fondest memories stems from attending a quilt show with her and hearing the stories of her family and their quilts – each stitch sewn with a sigh or a smile.

When Dad died in 2003, he was buried with military honors with a flag draped over his coffin. When Mom died this year, she deserved a different drape – a family heirloom quilt that was as old as she was. Her sisters finished it the year she was born.

The quilt was part of our family story and the perfect honor for her amazing career. She was a lifetime homemaker – a wife and mother. She measured her accomplishments through Dad’s career and her daughters’ successes. She was my biggest fan.

Today, on Mother’s Day, I never have to wonder if Mom was proud of me. When the Globe-News honored me as Woman of the Year, I took the front page to Mom at her nursing home so she could share my joy. She tucked the front page of the newspaper inside her sweater and showed it to everyone she saw. After a week or two, the newsprint wore out, and I had to get her a replacement copy. She carried that copy with her to the day she died. I have other less tattered copies, but this is the one I treasure.

For me, 2020 has been a year of ultimate highs and lows – and we remain in the middle of a global crisis. Mother’s Day will never be the same for me. From today on, I’ll celebrate Mother’s memory day and think of her every time I see her story in a quilt.

Beth Duke is the executive director of Center City of Amarillo Inc. Email her at bethduke@centercity.org