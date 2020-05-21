If not for yourself,

wear one for others

What is so difficult about wearing a face mask when there is a high possibility you might save a single life? Isn't a single life worth it?

What is so difficult about maintaining social distancing when you might prevent another person from falling ill to a deadly virus? Isn't it worth keeping your distance?

What is so difficult about mandating proper hygiene and washing your hands for 20 seconds when it might save one of our first responders and health care people from the deadly virus? Aren’t they worth it?

If we all did this little bit, don't you think we could reduce the suffering others are experiencing? A little empathy is worth gold and lives in this era of a serious pandemic. Think of all those who have already died and give this little bit to save others.

Lloyd Stearns, Georgetown

The logic is to keep

the virus under control

Re: May 12 letter to the editor, “Social distancing just a bid to gain control.”

So I learned from this letter that I am a “’hell-bent on control“ liberal-fascist since I think that social distancing will help in keeping me and others alive. This also means I am “logic-impaired.”

My belief in following social distancing and wearing masks is a logical approach to trying to keep the virus under control is shared by the nation’s health experts and nearly all governors (yes, even Republicans) and leaders worldwide.

A greater fear is reopening our state and country too soon, causing an upward spike in cases and deaths. Our heroic health care providers should not have that additional burden.

Jon Hornaday, Austin

Clarifying the judiciary’s

standard on innocence

Re: May 11 letter to the editor, “How will the media cover Biden, Flynn?”

The letter writer said, “It is up to Joe Biden to prove he is innocent just as Brett Kavanaugh did.”

Maybe the writer forgot that the U.S. judicial system’s standard has been “innocent until proven guilty.”

Seems he may not have that quite correct in his letter.

Jim Hinkhouse, Georgetown

Consider family members

when reopening schools

I have a daughter in high school who is strong and healthy. She would probably survive if exposed to COVID-19.

However, I have several pre-existing conditions and the regular flu can take months for me to recover from. My husband is almost 60 years old.

When the administration says kids need to go back to school, I don’t think they are taking the parents or any other family members into consideration.

Is education inside a classroom more important than the safety of the family? Who will raise my daughter if she becomes an orphan, and how many families are in the same boat as ours?

Melanie Cuellar, Round Rock

In shielding UT records,

justice is being denied

Re: May 12 editorial, “Don’t keep UT assault records from the public.”

I think the Statesman missed a key point in its editorial. If a student or student athlete who was found responsible “in house” for assault had instead been tried and found guilty in a regular court of law, his or her name and the punishment would be public knowledge.

The latter trial requires that the guilty take responsibility for his or her actions. That is justice rendered. On the other hand, if the University of Texas withholds the name of the person found responsible, it is doing the opposite, pampering the perpetrator of an assault. That is justice denied.

And in the case of athletes found responsible for assaults, withholding their names says UT places more value on their athletic prowess than on the protection of its students.

Marvin H. Lehr, Austin

We’re not helpless

on climate change

Re: May 12 article, “Future warming arriving earlier than expected, study finds.”

The fact that inhabited parts of the planet are becoming unsafe for human life for months at a time is stunning. But bit by bit, with determination and the guts to talk about climate change without wincing by some of our fellow Texans, we can turn this thing around.

A host of solutions can be undertaken now, many with cross-over health and economic benefits – see drawdown.org. With honest free market pricing on fossil fuels instead of subsidizing pollution, we can stop putting carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere – see the Carbon Dividend Act. And in a heavily Christian state and country, we can accept responsibility for restoring God’s creation to the condition it was in when it was given to us — see the Bible.

Cynthia Lesky, Austin