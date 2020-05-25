Apple and Google grabbed headlines this month when they jointly announced an ambitious plan to digitally trace COVID-19 patients’ real-world contacts through the signals on their smartphones. The proposal has sparked fierce debate among privacy advocates.

While COVID-19 tracing may be a socially useful example of products which gain value with increased number of users in their networks, these joint efforts can kill competition and hurt the economy. Together, Apple and Google control more than 99% of the smartphone marketplace. Just as Microsoft sought to leverage its monopoly over operating systems in the 1990s to dominate internet browsers and digital apps until law enforcement stopped it, Apple is now using its “gatekeeper” power to take over huge swaths of the digital economy.

Take mobile gaming. The industry generated nearly $70 billion globally last year. In an effort to gain primacy in this hugely lucrative market for its Arcade gaming app, Apple blocked competitive gaming apps from Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia on iPhones and iPads, flipping its master switch to shut out its rivals.

Music is another giant revenue stream, raking in $9 billion annually, that Apple seeks to colonize. Monopolizing digital distribution confers not only sizable chunks of revenue but huge brand benefits. Apple can’t outright ban competitors like Spotify which are wildly popular with millennials and generation Z’ers. Instead, Apple uses other gatekeeper strategies to squash competition, like charging rivals a 30% tax for all in-app purchases. This allows Apple to raise prices for competitors, poach profits of adversaries, potentially forcing them out of the market altogether.

Such heavy-handed business practices are starting to spark louder complaints from regulators and app developers. Most recently the apps community accused Apple of burying the search results of competitor apps in their App Store and kicking popular apps off entirely after stealing their best features for Apple’s competing software.

This is similar to Microsoft’s strategy in the 1990s until DOJ action enabled upstart companies like Google, Facebook and Netflix to gain their sea-legs and they became hugely successfully, innovative firms. But these things have a way of coming full circle. Now the big tech giants are mimicking the precise anti-competitive practices that could have killed them when they were smaller upstarts just a generation ago.

Already Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple are facing massive investigations and fines in the U.S. and EU for unfair competition in digital advertising, retail, apps and social media, as well as for privacy violations. Federal and state prosecutors are preparing to initiate antitrust suits against Google as soon this summer. Both the federal and state investigations are focused on Google’s ad business. Big tech typically responds with public shows of remorse and promises to reform. But these shopworn pledges have all proven ineffective – regulatory slaps on the wrist that monopolists shrug off as the cost of business.

Real change-makers would be forceful structural reforms like those that forced AT&T to break up, and the threat of them in the Microsoft case, which stopped monopoly rule and opened up future innovation.

If Apple were denied gatekeeper control of the apps market through its App Store, it would lose its incentive to kill competition in apps markets. If Amazon were prevented from marketing its own products on its dominant retail platform, it wouldn’t have the motive to crush retail competitors. Google’s incentive to bury the search results of its competitors in a vast array of services like travel goes away if its search and service offerings are separated into different companies. And so on.

Such remedies require a steel stomach to take on popular monopolies and their army of lobbyists. The proud tradition of antitrust regulators standing up to giants stopped after the Microsoft case lay largely dormant in the last decade. As we pick up the pieces in a post-COVID-19 economy, and seek to revive competition and innovation and protect the common person, this is the kind of fortitude we need. That’s the story of our past, and hopefully the story of our future.

Greenberg served as a federal career prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department, where he investigated money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, and corruption.