Poll workers maintain

integrity of elections

Re: May 18 commentary, “Expanding mail-in voting is fraught with risks.”

As an election worker and election judge for over 25 years, I take exception to Mr. Canseco’s op-ed on mail-in ballots and voter fraud.

I have worked in elections in various cities across the state, and even served as a Republican precinct chairman in Orange, Texas. The vast majority of election workers take great care in maintaining the integrity of our elections. If voter registration lists contain inaccuracies, those inaccuracies are caught when citizens cast their ballots. If there is any concern that a voter is not valid, that person casts a provisional ballot. And that ballot is carefully vetted to assure that the voter was valid. If mail-in ballots are “unaccounted for” as Canseco claims, it’s because many of those receiving mail-in ballots are elderly and forget to return their ballots.

Regardless of these fictitious claims of voter fraud and the made-up risks of mail-in ballots, the voting process in Texas is one in which we can all be proud.

Alan McMillin, Round Rock

Economic impact

will outlive the virus

The current political discourse revolves around two ends of a spectrum. On one end is, “Everybody back to work.” On the other end is, “Shelter in place.”

In my view, we are getting things under control. Are there hot spots around the country? Yes. Do we know what to do about them? Yes. A structured plan, state-by- state, even county-by-county, seems the most logical middle ground toward the end game of getting this country moving again.

I hearken back to a bumper sticker quite prevalent during the 1992 campaign season, certainly instrumental is getting Bill Clinton elected: “It’s the economy, stupid.” The virus is having its short run in our lives. The economy and its health are with us for the long run.

Kenneth K. Ebmeier, Round Rock

How about sidewalks

for roads that have none?

Have you seen the intersection at Foster Lane and Shoal Creek Boulevard? Fanciest intersection in Austin, with red paint, white paint, brickwork, curbing — all the bells and whistles.

The bikeway improvement project for Shoal Creek is estimated to cost $3 million to $4 million. Given that Shoal Creek already had bike lanes and sidewalks, while plenty of places in Austin have neither, couldn’t that money be used to benefit more people?

Lamar and Research boulevards and Burnet Road have spotty sidewalk coverage, and there are dozens of streets that have none at all.

As for bike lanes, Rundberg Lane for one, has none, so bikers endanger walkers on sidewalks or risk being hit by cars. And there’s a block-long segment on North Lamar where I saw a woman creeping along the pavement edge during rush hour because that was less treacherous than navigating the irregular, unpaved drainage ditch. Oh, and the woman was using a walker.

Mary E. Milam, Austin

Listen to the advice

from science leaders

Re: May 13 articles, “Texas coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 5th day” and “Fauci warns more death, econ damage if US reopens too fast.”

At a time when “Texas coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 5th day,” our GOP leaders urge reopening businesses, ignoring the explicit advice of science leaders like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On the same newspaper page, this top infectious disease expert warns of more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage if openings happen too soon. Thank goodness for Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. I thank and appreciate them for their courage in standing up to pressure for actions that could only increase our death toll and extend the crisis we are now experiencing.

Please stay the course. In this case, science trumps Trump!

Susan Sneller, Austin

An apt prediction of an

angry, defeated Trump

Re: May 25 commentary, “Trump wins. Trump loses. Either way, we could lose.”

Ken Herman’s column was so prescient as to demand wider distribution. Many, maybe most, of us have thought about it: How would Donald Trump behave in defeat in the coming presidential election?

The answer ain’t pretty, and Herman displays it all. Syndicate that sucker.

Ed Nichols, Austin