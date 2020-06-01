A renter’s tax credit

would provide relief

America already had a housing crisis before coronavirus hit. The pandemic and resultant economic crisis spotlight millions of Texas renters who are one paycheck away from losing their home. While emergency assistance to help renters get through this crisis is essential, we need long-term measures that prioritize low-income renters.

A refundable renter’s tax credit could make a significant difference. Low-income renters would receive a monthly tax refund to help cover payments for rent over 30 percent of their household income (capped at HUD’s local fair market rent). Paired with measures to increase the supply of affordable housing and reduce evictions, a renters’ credit could ensure that people have a place to live.

Once the immediate public health crisis passes, I urge Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, along with Texas Representatives, to enact a refundable renters’ tax credit so that low-income Americans can have a safe and affordable place to live.

Ginger Hansel, Austin

COVID protesters should

redirect their outrage

Re: May 24 article “Capitol protesters demand full Texas reopening immediately.”

Texans have an old saying, "You've got your spurs on backwards." It is directed at those who don't fully comprehend something they've experienced. Such are the protesters speaking against quarantine restrictions.

It wasn't the governors or mayors who made the pandemic much worse by claiming it was a hoax or would miraculously go away. You should protest outside the White House and demand prevention of a second wave of illness, death and a more crippled economy. Protest salon owners who receive $18,000 of stimulus funds, $500,000 from a GoFundMe fundraiser and still aren't satisfied.

Bob Dylan wrote, "It's easy to see without looking too far, not much is really sacred." For the White House and its supporters, it seems that includes 100,000 dead Americans in just three months. Come November, wear your blue spurs.

Rex Bingham, Austin

Wearing mask might

bring unexpected perk

To mask or not to mask? That currently seems to be the question.

My understanding that the predominant reason for wearing a mask in public during this pandemic is not to protect yourself but to protect your fellow human beings. Person can spew saliva or mucous by talking, laughing, coughing and sneezing. However, for some reason due to mask phobia, some perceived weakness associated with mask wearing, misguided politics, and who knows what else, some people choose to go barefaced.

Here’s an idea: Take two selfies. One barefaced and one masked. Look at them carefully. You may notice the masked picture covers up a number of imperfections.

David Freeman, Austin

Draw on vivid images

to defeat Trump

The coronavirus pandemic and our nation’s response to it will be a major factor in the 2020 election.

Consider a rhetorically brilliant move from our history: Democrats coined the term “Hoovervilles” to describe the shantytowns that resulted from President Herbert Hoover’s inability to provide relief to thousands of Americans during the Great Depression.

The challenge now for the Democrats and Joe Biden is to use vivid rhetorical images to prevent voters from reelecting President Donald Trump. Part of that strategy might include the use of photos of food lines, bodies being stored in refrigerated trucks and relatives who could not be with their loved ones at the end of life.

Effective use of rhetoric can help voters feel the health and economic pain that Americans now are suffering — realities that Trump denies, ignores, downplays or, to use the president’s favorite pastime, “plays through.”

Richard Cherwitz, Austin

More voters need access

to mail-in ballots

As a Texan with common sense, I feel it's my civic duty to share some facts with our state Republican leaders, since they are big on talk and short on facts:

1. People ages 60 and over are at a higher risk of developing deadly complications from COVID-19. By refusing to expand the mail-in-ballot eligibility, you are literally telling people that are 60 to a-day-short-of-65 that they need to risk their lives in order to vote.

2. People risk their lives to buy groceries because you die if you don't eat. You don't die if you don't vote. Therefore, don't equate grocery shopping with voting.

3. Voter fraud is practically non-existent, no matter how much you yell about it.

I dare you: Cite one instance of voter fraud that changed the results of an election. If you can't, then expand the mail-in-ballot eligibility to keep all Texans safe while voting!

Anil Prabhakar, Cedar Park