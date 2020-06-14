By Sarah Sutton, Greg Hansch and Alison Mohr Boleware

Mental health rates in Texas were staggering before the global COVID-19 outbreak, with approximately one in five adult Texans experiencing a mental health concern annually.

With the upending of routines, fear of the virus, anxiety around economic uncertainties, the new norm of social distancing and increased isolation, the COVID-19 crisis is making those living with existing mental health conditions especially vulnerable and is causing a rise in new mental health disorders in Texans.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas has seen a 500% increase in calls from people asking for help in the past month, and the National Association of Social Workers - Texas Chapter reports an increase in providers utilizing telehealth services to provide support to as many Texans as safely as possible.

Now more than ever, it is imperative that organizations, businesses and community members across the country join the movement to raise awareness about mental health, understand the warning signs, fight stigma, provide support through local events and screenings, and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.

A silver lining to the coronavirus crisis is that the treatment of mental health has been forced to evolve quickly, enabling increased access to doctors through telemedicine and mental health providers through telehealth and addressing what was, in some localities, a shortage of in-person mental health care. Many employers are recognizing the toll on their employees and are expanding their mental health benefits for therapy, and, in some cases, access to medications for addiction treatment, such as medication assisted treatment, have been made easier during this time.

Federal funding is also playing a key role, with Gov. Greg Abbott recently announcing the state had received $5.8 million for mental health professionals like social workers to provide counseling services to Texans impacted by COVID-19. These dollars are vital, as the World Health Organization found that for every dollar spent scaling up treatment for common mental health conditions, a $4 return can be realized in improved health and productivity.

The society that emerges from the pandemic will look different in many ways, with personal and community safety concerns lingering, as well as questions around how telemedicine and telehealth services will evolve. With so many Texans navigating challenges, it's crucial for the state to be prepared for a continued increase of mental health cases in the coming months.

The Texas Legislature will undoubtedly address mental health and the difficulties caused by COVID-19 when it convenes for the 87th Legislative Session early next year. Mental wellbeing is fundamental to overall health, and state leaders should enact policies that allow for the continued expansion of mental health treatments. This includes ensuring access to telemedicine and telehealth at parity with in-person care and exploring the implementation of universal mental health screenings at schools and in primary healthcare settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic is further demonstrating that the world needs biopharmaceutical innovation to address pressing global health challenges both now and in the future. While the biopharmaceutical industry is working around the clock for a vaccine for COVID-19, it is also critical that researchers continue to focus on bringing new and promising treatments to improve mental health. Today, there are more than 140 medicines in development for mental illness. These expanded treatment options improve adherence and control over mental health diseases, as well as quality of life.

Thanks to a broad continuum of services that includes everything from therapy to medication, Texans will have a wide array of support to help them as they move through the pandemic and back into their communities. Scientific growth and biopharmaceutical innovation are taking place in conjunction with other mental health interventions, and we will need a wide array of resources to combat these alarming statistics and come out of the COVID-19 pandemic prepared and stronger than ever.

Sarah Sutton is senior manager of public affairs at PhRMA; Greg Hansch is executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas; and Alison Mohr Boleware is the government relations director for the National Association of Social Workers – Texas Chapter.