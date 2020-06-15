City Council bears

responsibility, too

We elected our City Council and mayor to represent our districts and city, but they have failed so many of us. Their job is to enact measures that protect and are for the betterment of Austin citizens.

All I see are decisions (or lack of good decisions) being made that are destroying our beautiful city and encouraging lawlessness. The council talks about losing faith in Police Chief Brian Manley. Well, I have lost all faith in the City Council and mayor.

They are quick to blame and slow to recognize their part. Shame on them for not being responsible and accountable for their actions. Consequences are theirs to shoulder too, and they need to acknowledge that. It takes time and effort on all parts to make change happen.

We need our Austin Police Department. We need Chief Manley, and we need our City Council and mayor to hear all our voices.

Amanda Myers, Austin

No reason for Ambler

to end up dead

Re: June 9 article, “Austin area police chase ends in death as ‘Live PD’ cameras roll.”

When I read this story, I realized so sadly that this was a combination of both the Sandra Bland and George Floyd cases.

The traffic stop for a trivial infraction, then officers literally causing the death of someone by tasing and restraint. And, although Javier Ambler may have had underlying health problems, there is no doubt in my mind that had he not been chased by the deputy, he would have arrived at his destination alive.

I would be interested to know how many white people like me or “good ‘ole boys” in pickups this officer has stopped for not dimming their lights. Yet an internal affairs investigation found the officers did nothing wrong? Simply unbelievable. This needs to be investigated more fully, and Sheriff Robert Chody needs to decide whether he wants to be a reality TV performer or sheriff. As a Williamson County resident, I would gladly sign a recall petition or go to the voting booth to vote him out.

Susan Chidlow, Leander

Hold Chody accountable

for Ambler tragedy

As a government employee, I am careful about public comments, but after watching the video that the Statesman posted of Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies killing Javier Ambler while camera crews taped the whole incident for a TV show, I simply cannot let this incident go without expressing my outrage.

As if these facts were not appalling enough, the sheriff’s internal affairs division apparently found that these officers did nothing wrong.

Shame on these officers, A&E, the internal affairs division, and especially Sheriff Robert Chody. If he doesn’t lose his job after this November’s election, I hope the Williamson County Commissioners, who all know what a renegade this sheriff has become, will eliminate his salary from next year’s budget and find ways to hold him to account for this tragedy.

Andrew Hoekzema, Cedar Park

Look at facts behind

Trump’s tough talk

Re: June 7 article, “What the outrage over Trump’s tough talk gets wrong.”

Bemoaning the negative response given to President Donald Trump’s tough talk during this troubled time, Marc Thiessen cites numerous times that a president has used the Insurrection Act to quell public unrest. He refers to the Los Angeles riots after the acquittal of police responsible for the beating of Rodney King, which is only slightly similar to our current situation.

The other five times the president has used the act has been to suppress racial discrimination by the Klan and local governments. He than blames Antifa as a leftist terrorist organization that promotes violence without mentioning that some tweets attributed to them were actually sent by a right-wing extremist group posing as Antifa, nor does he mention other right-wing groups that appear to have infiltrated these protests and incited some of the violence.

The people deserve to know all the facts.

Richard A. Chiarello, Austin

Cornyn is culpable

for enabling Trump

Re: June 4 commentary, "The world is watching as the presidency unravels."

Conservative columnist George Will spoke directly to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn when he described Republican Senators as "invertebrates" willing to shed dignity and principles to enable President Donald Trump's "institutional vandalism."

As Cornyn is up for re-election, after having already served 18 years in the Senate, another of Will's comments rang true: "May I never crave anything as much as these people [GOP Senators] crave membership in the world's most risible deliberative body," — enough apparently, for Cornyn to have no qualms in groveling at the feet of a deeply depraved man.

Texans deserve far better than this poor excuse for a senator! Please Vote Blue on Nov. 3. Our democracy hangs in the balance!

Stephen Shackelford, Austin