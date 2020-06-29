Given two bad choices,

he will vote for Trump

Re: June 26 commentary, "George P. Bush: Time to empower Texas with real conservatism."

Kudos to Commissioner George P. Bush for having the courage to say what most Republicans are thinking.

Once an asset to Republicans, Empower Texans has become a liability. However, when the commissioner says, "Enough of the lying," in reference to Empower Texans, couldn't that also apply to our president? He’s a narcissistic, pathologically lying buffoon who will likely lose to Joe Biden and may very well take the Republican Senate down with him.

I understand why Republicans may feel compelled to vote for Trump over Biden. I am one of those who, since the Democrats have not provided a credible choice, will likely vote for Trump.

After voting for Trump I will probably throw up as I leave the polling place. I doubt that this country has ever before been confronted with two choices for president as bad as these two. God help us.

Jerry E. Patterson, Austin

Abbott passing the buck,

endangering our students

Take the politics out of the pandemic!

The Texas Education Agency commissioner and Gov. Abbott declared public schools will open in August. There are only a few weeks for school districts to prepare and they have not been given details, nor were they given their share of the $1.2 billion allocated to Texas schools by the federal government.

This is another example of passing the buck, which leaves the students’ and staffs’ lives in danger. Just because the president has washed his hands of any responsibility doesn’t mean both of you should. Do the right thing. Be courageous.

Vicki Baldwin, Austin

Record shows Musk not

a good corporate partner

Sadly unsurprising how quickly and willingly Travis County, the State of Texas and the Del Valle Independent School District are willing to bow for Elon Musk and Tesla.

Musk is just another spoiled billionaire who thinks the rules don’t apply to him. Think he’s a good corporate partner? Ask New York state, Nevada, California and South Texas. Good corporate partner — what an oxymoron.

Marty Lange, Austin

Polite exhortations

not working, governor

What is Gov. Abbott thinking? It's clear that "opening up" the state has been a colossal mistake. By all metrics, the COVID-19 crisis in Texas is dire and getting worse by the day.

Hasn't he figured out that the people who refuse to wear a mask do not care that they put themselves and others at risk? Hasn't he figured out that all the blather about tyranny and constitutional rights being violated when requiring citizens to wear a mask is pure nonsense? Doesn’t he realize that polite exhortations to do the right thing isn’t cutting it?

What we need now is real, decisive leadership. If Gov. Abbott can't provide it, he should sit this one out and let someone with the ability to get us through this crisis take over.

Patrick Cosgrove, Austin

A voter’s endorsement

for Swann in GOP runoff

I encourage people in the 17th Congressional District to vote for Renee Swann in the July Republican runoff.

Renee has raised a family, and run a business here in this district. Career politicians are the problem we have in government. They don't solve the issues we have, and Pete Sessions is a career politician.

Sessions has spent over $80,000 of his campaign funds on legal fees, mostly to his criminal defense attorney, and Venezuela reportedly tried to recruit him to ease sanctions.

As a citizen of this district, I am very concerned with Sessions’ legal problems and I ask you to vote for Swann in the Congressional District 17 Republican runoff. Renee is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and endorsed by Congressman Bill Flores, Texas Right to Life, Susan B. Anthony List, Texas Homeschool Coalition and many more conservative groups.

Landon Self, Pflugerville